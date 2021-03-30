Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

OneWeb: Deals are near to plug funding gap

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 3/30/2021
Comment (0)

No juicy market can stay a monopoly for long.

So as satellite broadband heats up, unlikely British contender OneWeb is giving full-throttle chase to the bookies' favorite, Elon Musk's Starlink.

SpaceX's Starlink last week saw a Falcon 9 rocket ferry 60 satellites from Florida's Cape Canaveral to space, boosting its number of orbiting broadband transmitters to over 1,300. The rocket, on its sixth mission, was caught by the stalwart drone ship Of Course I Still Love You.

Take off: UK-based OneWeb is taking on the might of Elon Musk's SpaceX and Starlink. (Source: Roscosmos, Space-Center-Vostochny and TsENKi)
Take off: UK-based OneWeb is taking on the might of Elon Musk's SpaceX and Starlink.
(Source: Roscosmos, Space-Center-Vostochny and TsENKi)

But after launching 36 satellites last Thursday from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's far east, OneWeb now has 146 satellites of a planned 648 in orbit. France's Arianspace carried the payload, on its medium-lift Soyuz-2.

The satellites launched into a near polar orbit at 450 kilometers, then separated, raised themselves up to their operational orbit, and acquired signal from the rest of the network.

Not bad when you consider OneWeb has only just bounced back from bankruptcy, with the UK government and India's telecoms group Bharti Global rescuing it for $1 billion in November 2020.

The new joint owners poached Neil Masterson, Thomson Reuters' chief operating officer, as new CEO.

Let's get together and beam all right

He expects to firm up deals in the next few days with maritime and aviation industry network providers, he says.

The company is having "quite advanced conversations" in the UK, Canada, the Nordics, Africa and Australia. Deals are in place with Hughes Satellite Systems and Alaska's telecoms provider PDI.

OneWeb, which is selling capacity wholesale to governments and businesses, takes a slightly different tack to Starlink, which is already signing up users directly in the US, UK and Canada.

Even the UK's BT Group has broached using OneWeb to reach rural customers who might otherwise flutter their eyelashes towards Musk's alternative.

The UK also has a $6.9 billion pot of cash in Project Gigabit, offering broadband in areas with little or no Internet access. SpaceX and OneWeb are both eyeing some of those pennies.

Two Webs

So there may soon be more than one web in space – it all comes down to the success of Masterson's cash-for-satellites fundraising.

SoftBank Group, previously the lead shareholder, invested another $350 million in January, but the company needs one billion more.

There are still questions.

OneWeb "is still pushing the line of connecting millions of consumers," says telecoms analyst Doug Mohney.

Except "it isn't clear how many resellers have signed up to connect them, how much end-user cost will be (depends on reseller markup), and what area gets first crack," he says.

There's gold in them there glaciers

Beaming Internet into the Arctic sounds niche, until it isn't.

With a melting polar ice cap exposing opportunities for shipping, energy production, and resource mining, Moscow and Washington look increasingly set to square off in the high arctic. Officials from the US Pentagon have paid visits to both companies.

Not great obviously if you're a polar bear.

Better if you're in polar orbit, though. Telecoms satellites flying over the equator, as most of them tend to, can't quite see over the curvature of the earth to the polar regions.

Want to know more about satellite? Check out our dedicated security channel here on Light Reading.

SpaceX improved its Arctic chops by engaging retired General Terrence O'Shaughnessy, former commander of US Northern Command.

When still in uniform, O'Shaughnessy asked Congress for $130 million for a polar communications program leveraging both SpaceX and OneWeb's assets.

Meanwhile one of Starlink's pilots, an ostensibly secret collaboration with Kerry County Council, aims to gauge how Musk's network could address longstanding communications problems in Kerry's Black Valley, which suffers from poor landline and mobile connectivity.

Secrets, however, are few in rural Ireland.

And so the kit has just made its way there, including a long cable and an indoor box "the size of a lump of turf."

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Download the White Paper: Why Visibility is Needed to Innovate in Your Wireless Network
Next-generation Full-stack Data Center: Fully Upgrade Computing Power to Address Data Upsurge
Next-generation Full-stack Data Center: Improve Efficiency and Reduce Costs with Intelligent Operation & Maintenance
Deploy, Manage and Monetize 5G: Proven Test & Assurance Strategies To Implement Today
Data Driven Telco Strategies
Heavy Reading SmartNIC Survey 2021
DSS Guide: Technology and Device Testing for Engineers
Infographic: service provider survey results on future-ready OSS
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
IPv6 Rollout Delivers Myriad Benefits for Networks in China By Huawei
Standards Are the Right Prescription for 5G Healthcare Applications By Huawei
What to Keep in Mind When Considering Offering SD-WAN-as-a-Service By Satish Madiraju, Fortinet
Expert sees a link between connectivity and security in a post-pandemic world By Huawei
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE