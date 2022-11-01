Sign In Register
Satellite

Omnispace hires sales execs for international efforts

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/11/2022
Comment (0)

TYSONS, Va. – Omnispace, the company that is redefining mobile communications by building a global hybrid network, today announced the expansion of its commercial team. Mahantesh Patil, Carmen Gonzalez, Shahrokh Khanzadeh Amiri, and Ramesh Pattanshetti will play a key role in building strategic partnerships as the company prepares to deliver the world's first global 5G hybrid mobile network.

"We are pleased to welcome Mahantesh, Carmen, Shahrokh, and Ramesh to Omnispace," said Ram Viswanathan, president and CEO. "We are adding four seasoned business development and sales professionals ready to grow our footprint across key regional markets. They will be instrumental in executing across industries that are shaping applications requiring global real-time connectivity, such as IoT, connected vehicles, smart infrastructure, agriculture, and more. We are fortunate to have their business and technical expertise as we engage with partners to deliver satellite-based 5G services to compatible devices, everywhere."

Omnispace will be the first to enable the transformative power of 5G through a single worldwide network direct-to-devices. The network will empower mobile network operators and value added resellers to fuel innovation, power industries, and connect billions of users.

The new team members are:

  • Mahantesh Patil, will lead business development in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Africa regions and will focus on partnerships with mobile operators and IoT providers. He brings more than 20 years of experience in accelerating enterprise opportunities for telecom operators, across Asia and India to Omnispace. Having worked in senior leadership roles at leading satellite and mobile telecom companies, such as Skylo , Sandvine and Astellia (now part of Exfo), his expertise includes developing and growing relationships with enterprise, regulatory and government sector satellite, telecom and internet of things (IoT) providers.
  • Carmen Gonzalez-Sanfeliu will lead business development in the Americas and Europe and will focus on partnerships with mobile operators and other distribution channels. She brings more than 30 years of international telecom and satellite industry experience supporting business opportunities and alliances with telecom regulatory entities to Omnispace. Her experience includes building global and regional business relationships and alliances with telecom and public sector organizations, governmental and NGO institutions for companies such as ABS Global, Intelsat and PanAmSat.

Shahrokh Khanzadeh Amiri will lead business development in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and will focus on partnerships with distribution channels. He has more than 25 years of expertise successfully leading regional sales, marketing and business development teams with strategic partners. He has worked for some of the world's top media, networks, multinational corporations, including Intelsat, PanAmSat and Telenor.

  • Ramesh Pattanshetti, will focus on customer solutions engineering and technical sales for Omnispace's 5G connectivity solutions. He brings more than two decades of experience in telecommunications, along with satellite based 3GPP network development and deployment to Omnispace. Previously, at Skylo Technologies, Maxis Group and Norconsult Telematics, he garnered extensive hands-on experience in the wireless communications and IoT fields, and has led diverse global teams to execute business telecom market business strategies.

"Omnispace continues to build a world-class team with these new commercial hires, along with the recent enhancements to our Regulatory department. We look forward to accelerating our activities as we execute our vision of creating the worlds first space-based 5G network," said Viswanathan.

The Omnispace 5G NTN network will utilize the 3GPP standard, backed by the leading global telecommunications and manufacturers, to ensure the security and seamless interoperability with any compatible device. The Omnispace network will utilize the company's existing 2 GHz priority spectrum rights, seamlessly integrating satellite and terrestrial into a single network.

Omnispace

