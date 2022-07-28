Nokia tech to enable direct-to-cell phone connectivity from space

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that they have signed a five-year 5G deal with AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ("AST SpaceMobile") (NASDAQ: ASTS) – the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard 4G or 5G mobile devices. Under the deal, Nokia and AST SpaceMobile will work to achieve their joint ambition to expand universal coverage and connect underserved communities around the world. The launch of AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 test satellite later this year will kick off global testing with mobile network operators on six continents.

AST SpaceMobile's mission is to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by over five billion mobile subscribers worldwide and to bring cellular broadband to approximately half of the world's population who remain unconnected. Their approach will mean that subscribers outside the reach of cellular coverage could have access to broadband speeds without having to invest in specialized hardware and be able to roam from land networks to space networks for the first time. Through its mobile network operator relationships, AST SpaceMobile has entered into agreements and understandings with mobile network operators which collectively service over 1.8 billion cellular customers.

Nokia's AirScale Single RAN equipment aims to enable AST SpaceMobile in providing mobile services to new and existing subscribers in regions currently not served by terrestrial communication networks. This includes connecting devices globally on land, at sea, or in flight. Nokia will provide equipment from its comprehensive, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including its AirScale base stations powered by its latest generation of Nokia's ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) chipsets. AST SpaceMobile will benefit from Nokia's modular baseband plug-in cards which add capacity where it is needed offering flexibility and efficiency. Nokia will also provide its NetAct solution for network management and seamless daily network operations as well as optimization and technical support services.

AST SpaceMobile plans to launch its BlueWalker 3 satellite for testing in early to mid-September from Cape Canaveral, Florida. BlueWalker 3 is a low Earth orbiting satellite and has an aperture of approximately 64 square meters (693 square feet), which is designed to communicate directly with cellular devices via 3GPP standard frequencies. Ultimately, AST SpaceMobile is aiming to deploy approximately 100 satellites to achieve substantial global mobile coverage.

Nokia is committed to equitable opportunity for all and access to education, healthcare, jobs, and community digital services. Nokia supports the 2025 targets set by The Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development that aims to 'connect the other half' in the next five years. They are involved in several projects underway around the world including in El Salvador and Kenya. These public/private initiatives are designed to bring public services such as schools and hospitals online. They are intended to vastly improve internet access and create the foundations that will enable everyone to participate in the digital economy.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia