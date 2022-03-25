NASA asks satcom players to cooperate, interoperate

WASHINGTON – Satellite 2022 – Telcos and satellite operators aren't the only ones changing drastically to adapt to a more on-demand, software-defined world. NASA is also changing – moving beyond the days of government-owned space communications to a new way of working where it hopes to foster enough cooperation and interoperability that it can use commercial systems to monitor its missions, maintain communications and continue to explore space.

Eli Naffah, the Communications Services Project (CSP) Formulation Manager at NASA Glenn Research Center, said this new kind of public-private partnership is needed to handle the unique needs of the space agency. NASA is being technology agnostic and letting the industry declare what its interests are, and then it will decide which companies it should work with based on the capabilities they're building, Naffah said.

"We've got robotic spacecraft in orbit and you can't, you know – unlike on Earth – you can't change out the terminals, once it's launched," Naffah explained. "And so there is concern about vendor lock-in and the ability to roam in space, or the flexibility to switch providers if needed."

NASA is in the early stages of identifying potential partners and, at some point, these could include telecom carriers helping satellite communications providers (satcom) keep systems connected via 5G and other technologies.

"Sometime this spring, we will be announcing a number of flight demonstrations with commercial satcom providers to demonstrate their capabilities and really begin the process of developing that commercial market for space-based users," Naffah said.

Related stories and links:

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading