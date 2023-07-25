Lynk touts two-way satellite calls
News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/25/2023
FALLS CHURCH, VA – Lynk Global, Inc., the world’s leading sat2phone telecoms provider, today released the first-ever video of a series of two-way voice calls between standard-mobile-phones connected via satellite. The video shows multiple voice calls using standard mobile phones connected via Lynk’s existing satellite-cell-towers in orbit.
To watch the video of Lynk’s successful two-way voice call, click here.
Read the full press release here.
