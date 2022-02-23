Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Lynk inks satellites deals with island mobile network operators

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/23/2022
Comment (0)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite-direct-to-phone telecoms company, today announced that it has signed multiple commercial contracts with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) covering seven island nations in the Pacific and Caribbean, including with Telikom PNG in Papua New Guinea (PNG) and bmobile in the Solomon Islands. Lynk has seen a clear acceleration of contract signings with island nations in response to the recent disaster in Tonga.

Islands create many difficult challenges for mobile connectivity, including hard to reach locations that drive up the cost of tower construction, exposure to the harsh maritime environment that constantly degrades towers, increasing maintenance costs, and reducing reliability, and populations that are dispersed across large geographies.

Lynk's satellites offer a constellation of cell towers in space that will enable PNG and Solomon islands’ subscribers to stay connected across their nations’ vast terrain simply using their standard unmodified mobile phones. PNG has a land mass spanning more than 460,000 kilometers and a population of nine million residents of which more than 80% are considered rural and have limited or no mobile phone connectivity with the current terrestrial cell tower infrastructure. The Solomon Islands are spread over 1.6 million kilometers and is the 22nd largest maritime exclusive economic zone in the world. Over 75% of residents of the Solomon Islands live outside urban areas, with 60% living in localities with fewer than 200 people.

"Mobile phone connectivity across land and sea continues to be a major priority for Papua New Guinea and our neighbor the Solomon Islands," says Amos Tepi, Acting CEO, Telikom PNG. "As our government continues to re-evaluate the infrastructure needed to keep our people, including our fishermen, safe and connected. The option to bypass mobile base stations is increasingly relevant to our communities especially in far flung locations. Lynk's mobile phone connectivity – through mobile base stations-in-space via a network of satellites – is ideally suited to meet current and future demands of Papua New Guinea," he continues.

With these agreements, Lynk eliminates much of the need to invest in land-based infrastructure and mobile towers for mobile connectivity throughout island nations. Lynk's satellite-direct-to-standard-phone service solves the 0G connectivity problem for residents of the islands of all these nations, as well as the fishing villages across vast regions. Lynk also provides an ‘everyone everywhere emergency’ (EEE) alert service, which notifies populations ahead of natural disasters, while offering instant backup after disasters hit.

"Lynk's global commercial service is poised to launch later this year. We continue to add carriers as launch partners and anticipate more in the coming months," notes Charles Miller, Lynk CEO. "0G, that is lack of any coverage, compromises people’s safety. The recent Tonga disaster shows just how important connectivity is for people’s health and safety during a disaster. It is not just volcanoes and tsunamis that we need to worry about … it is hurricanes, earthquakes, fires, tornadoes and blizzards, too. Today, Lynk is solving the 0G problem in seven island nations. Tomorrow, we will provide the ultimate safety net that ensures everyone, everywhere in the world can access mobile connectivity, no matter what happens."

Lynk’s most recent test satellite (its fifth prototype cell-tower-in-space) has completed all its major technical milestones. It has connected thousands of unique devices across five different countries, (Bahamas, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States), enabling direct two-way connectivity between devices and Lynk’s satellites.

Lynk

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Key Role Resource Management Plays in 5G
Next Generation Central Office - Converged Edge Architecture
eBook: Accelerate growth and innovation: a modern approach to order management
Appledore Research Report: Digital Workflows in the Cloud: Connecting the Customer to the Network
Aberdeen Report: Customer Operations in Telecommunications
Traffic Visibility: The Fast Path to SASE Success
eBook: Telecommunications 2021 Book of Knowledge
TM Forum Report: Order Management for the 5G Era
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 2, 2022 Untapping Value of Viewer Engagement: Liberty Global Case Study
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Money Is in the Verticals – How Analytics Unlocks 5G Value By Atul Purohit, Head of Technology (Europe Customer CTO), Cloud & Network Services, Nokia
What’s on the Horizon for Cloud Management? By Daniel Fey, for Nokia
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award "Best Network Software Breakthrough" By Huawei
XGS-PON Moves Center Stage By ZTE
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE