Lynk inks satellite-to-phone deal for Vodafone Ghana

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world's leading satellite-direct-to-standard-phone telecoms company, today announced that it has signed its second commercial contract with Telecel Group in Africa to provide services to Vodafone Ghana's subscribers. This new contract will provide mobile coverage to 100% of Ghana's population of 31 million inhabitants using Lynk's "cell-towers-in-space."

Charles Miller, CEO of Lynk, said, "This agreement extends Lynk's leadership in the satellite-direct-to-standard-phone category in Africa and is an important milestone as interest in the category continues to heat up. Lynk remains the only patented, proven and commercially-licensed company for satellite-direct-to-standard-phone technology anywhere in the world," Miller continues.

Lynk's "cell towers in space" will enable Telecel Group to offer ubiquitous geographic coverage to over 6 million Vodafone Ghana subscribers and will be utilized for extending rural coverage, including Maritime Economic Zone, as a backup to ensure service resilience, continuity of IoT devices, and as a terrestrial tower replacement for underperforming (economical or technical) towers.

"We are excited at the possibilities this partnership brings to the country. It provides the unique opportunity to connect everyone everywhere and accelerates the benefits that connectivity offers in health, education, and job creation, especially for our women and youth,'' stated Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana.

Following the takeover of its majority shares by Telecel Group, Vodafone Ghana has leveraged the partnership between Lynk and Telecel Group to provide innovative services and widespread mobile coverage across Ghana's rural areas.

