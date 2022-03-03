Lynk CEO Charles Miller: The sky's the limit

Charles Miller, co-founder and CEO of Lynk, discusses his company's technology and its ambition to help existing mobile network operators connect rural, remote and underserved communities worldwide. Lynk's tech allows a phone to shift from a terrestrial tower connection to a satellite and back to a terrestrial tower when one is again available. Miller said that makes his company an ideal partner for network operators, not a direct competitor.

Here's a breakdown of the interview:

Lynk is working; Miller said that the company has been able to connect thousands of devices around the world during its technology tests (0:45)

How does Lynk's service work? Miller explains (1:23)

This is huge for mobile network operators struggling to provide better coverage (2:33)

A direct satellite connection could help MNOs shut down underutilized towers (3:44)

Lynk plans to have full satellite redundancy in space (5:53)

Why Miller sees Lynk as demand creation for Starlink and other LEO schemes (8:25)

