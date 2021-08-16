Sign In Register
Satellite

Light Reading Recap: Week ending August 13

8/16/2021

Last week's telecom news highlights included some M&A speculation involving Reliance Jio and T-Mobile Netherlands. We also covered the new roaming fees that are now summering in the UK. Finally, don't look up now but we have another satellite story – this one discusses SpaceX's decision to buy Swarm, a company that operates around 100 microsatellites providing IoT connectivity.

Here are the stories we mentioned in the video:

Sign up for our daily and weekly newsletters to get telecom service provider and vendor coverage, in-depth reporting and Light Reading interviews.

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

