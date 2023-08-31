KDDI to use SpaceX for phone-to-satellite connections

TOKYO – KDDI and SpaceX today announced an agreement to provide satellite-to-cellular service leveraging SpaceX's Starlink low earth orbit satellites and KDDI national wireless spectrum nationwide. This will enhance KDDI's cellular connectivity to areas beyond the limits of traditional powerful 4G and 5G networks including remote islands and mountains. KDDI and SpaceX have a common vision of "connecting the unconnected" to empower customers to stay connected, and this new dimension of connectivity will turn on areas previously unreachable by cell signals from any provider.

The companies plan to start with SMS text services as early as 2024 and will eventually provide voice and data services. Almost all existing smartphones on KDDI network will be compatible with this new service as it employs the device's existing radio services.

Read the full press release here.



KDDI