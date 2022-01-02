Sign In Register
Satellite

Isotropic touts multi-orbit satellite trials with US and NATO

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/1/2022
READING, United Kingdom – Isotropic Systems, the leading developer of transformational multi-link satellite technology, today announced the successful completion of advanced multi-orbit antenna trials which will enable a new age of resilience for worldwide government communications increasingly reliant on satellite connectivity on the ground, at sea and in the air.

The tests were conducted with SES Government Solutions, the leading provider of government satcom solutions, at the U.S. Army proving grounds in Aberdeen, Maryland, and successfully demonstrated a range of capabilities that will support military and government missions across the globe. During the milestone multi-orbit trials, separate satellites in different orbits were simultaneously linked with a single Isotropic Systems multi-link antenna, demonstrating the terminal's capabilities tailored to meet the rigorous conditions and challenging connectivity demands across the battlespace.

With this breakthrough from Isotropic Systems, U.S. and NATO forces will for the first time be able to access every bit of satellite capacity across military and commercial satellites from a single antenna, which offers greatly enhanced defense and security capabilities:

  • Unmanned Aircraft or UAVs will be able to connect to the optimal satellites for a variety of surveillance and armed missions
  • Military pilots can link to optimal satellites for ground communications, while aircraft crew can connect to entirely separate satellites at the same time to access superfast broadband for real-time communications with warfighters and central command
  • A broad range of ships and vessels at sea will be able to communicate and connect with troops in the air and on the ground for a seamless mission campaign
  • Should a satellite be disrupted or denied during a conflict, U.S. and NATO forces on the ground will benefit for complete mission assurance with multiple connections to multiple satellites running at the time

As part of the Isotropic Systems multi-link antenna trials, the U.S. Army demonstrated a simultaneous connection in operational conditions as part of the U.S. Air Force's innovative Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet (DEUCSI) program. The terminal established two live simultaneous, full-performance connections with SES satellites in GEO and MEO, and seamless satellite-to-satellite transitions, providing a game-changing leap in wartime communications.

Isotropic Systems

