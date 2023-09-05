Iridium CTO Greg Pelton: Global connectivity matters

It may be hard to predict business models for direct-to-device (D2D) services, but Iridium CTO Greg Pelton is confident D2D will need worldwide connectivity – and that's Iridium's primary business.

Pelton spoke with Light Reading contributing editor Diana Blass at the SATELLITE 2023 conference in Washington, DC. Portions of that interview were featured in the recent Light Reading video report, "What you need to know about the next wave of satellite connectivity."

For an unedited conversation transcript, please select the closed captioning option in the video player.

— Diana Blass, Contributing Editor, Light Reading