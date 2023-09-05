Iridium CTO Greg Pelton: Global connectivity matters

Iridium CTO Greg Pelton: Global connectivity matters5/9/2023
It may be hard to predict business models for direct-to-device (D2D) services, but Iridium CTO Greg Pelton is confident D2D will need worldwide connectivity – and that's Iridium's primary business.
Pelton spoke with Light Reading contributing editor Diana Blass at the SATELLITE 2023 conference in Washington, DC. Portions of that interview were featured in the recent Light Reading video report, "What you need to know about the next wave of satellite connectivity."
For an unedited conversation transcript, please select the closed captioning option in the video player.
Related stories and posts:
- How, and when, you might connect your smartphone to a satellite
- The D2D guessing game
- Iridium CEO touts autos as another D2D opportunity
- Samsung pledges satellite services amid heated dealmaking
- The race to space is getting pretty wild
- Spotting the losers in satellite D2D
- Most satellite D2D services will fail, predicts Iridium CTO
- Intelsat CTO: Taking 5G to space (and back)
— Diana Blass, Contributing Editor, Light Reading