Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Intelsat inks satellite deal with Thales Alenia Space

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/12/2022
Comment (0)

MCLEAN, Va. – Intelsat, operator of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, and Thales Alenia Space, Joint Venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%) have signed an agreement to build two software-defined satellites designed to advance Intelsat's global fabric of software-defined GEO connectivity as part of its 5G software-defined network.

The addition of the Thales Alenia Space software-defined satellites represents an essential advancement in Intelsat's 5G software-defined network designed to enable greater agility, flexibility and orchestration across edge, satellite and core. Named Intelsat 41 (IS-41) and Intelsat 44 (IS-44), the two next-generation software-defined satellites are scheduled to be in service in 2025. They will join two Airbus constructed software-defined satellites, Intelsat 42 (IS-42) and Intelsat 43 (IS-43), announced January 8, 2021.

Intelsat 41 and Intelsat 44 will be based on the Thales Alenia Space's innovative Space Inspire product line allowing seamless telecommunications mission and services reconfiguration, instant in-orbit adjustment to broadband connectivity demand, and superior video broadcasting performance while maximizing the effective use of the satellite resources.

"Intelsat's standards-based, open-architecture network design facilitates the incorporation of the best technology at any given time, further bolstering network resiliency," said Stephen Spengler, CEO of Intelsat. "With the addition of Intelsat 41 and Intelsat 44, in partnership with Thales Alenia Space, Intelsat will blanket the earth with software-defined satellites, progressing the world's first global 5G software-defined network, designed to unify the global telecoms ecosystem."

The contract enables the continued advancement of Intelsat's planned global software-defined satellite-based network, adding high-speed dynamically-allocated connectivity across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia for commercial and government mobility services and cellular backhaul.

"Our relationship with Intelsat has been so meaningful knowing that our attractive Space Inspire software-defined solution will contribute to the realization of Intelsat's global 5G software-defined unified network, said Hervé Derrey, CEO of Thales Alenia Space. "We are proud that our advanced satellite technology will play a significant role in Intelsat's vision to reimagine the global telecoms ecosystem."

Intelsat

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Four Key Components of Cloud RAN
How to get the most out of 5G mid-band in Cloud RAN
Deploying an Agile, Cost-Efficient Cloud BNG
The Outlook for Open vRAN
AI/ML for the 5G RAN
Automated, Actively Assured Service Lifecycle
Want to Leapfrog the Competition? Automate the WAN
ACG Research White Paper: The Business Case for Adaptive IP
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: Innovation for 5Gigaverse Society
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE