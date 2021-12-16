"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Intelsat gets approval for reorg plan

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/16/2021
Comment (0)

MCLEAN, Va. – Intelsat S.A. (OTC: INTEQ) announced today that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division, has approved its Plan of Reorganization, marking the final Court milestone in the Company's financial restructuring process. Intelsat is poised to emerge from the process in early 2022 upon receipt of regulatory approvals, completion of certain corporate actions, and satisfaction of other customary conditions.

The confirmed Plan will reduce Intelsat's debt by more than half – from approximately $16 billion to $7 billion – and position the Company for long-term success as it innovates and brings new services to market. The Plan was supported by all creditor groups across Intelsat's capital structure following extensive negotiations and the ultimate consensual resolution of a multitude of complex issues.

"Today's Plan confirmation is a key milestone in Intelsat's transformation. We have achieved all of the goals we identified at the outset of the process, including a substantial reduction of our legacy debt burden," said Intelsat's Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Spengler. "Throughout the process, we have driven our business forward at full speed – launching new satellites, advancing the accelerated clearing of C-band spectrum, acquiring Gogo's commercial aviation business, progressing our next generation network and service strategy, and serving customers every day with the excellence for which we are known. We greatly appreciate the dedication and contributions of our employees, the support of our valued customers, vendors, and other partners, and the collaboration with our financial stakeholders as we pave the way for future innovation and growth."

"With a strengthened balance sheet, strong operating model, and unparalleled global orbital and spectrum rights, scale, and partnerships, we will be better positioned to advance our strategic objectives, accelerate our growth trajectory, and fuel the success of our customers and other key stakeholders. Our goals include building the world's first global 5G satellite-based, software-defined, unified network," Spengler continued. "For nearly 60 years, Intelsat has been respected for innovation, reliability, sector leadership, and high-performing services and support. We look forward to maintaining our leading position in the satellite communications industry for decades to come."

Under the terms of the Plan and with exit financing commitments already obtained, Intelsat is set to emerge as a private company, with the support of new equity owners, access to $7.875 billion in capital, and a significantly deleveraged balance sheet. The Company is well positioned to continue to reduce its debt upon receipt of $4.87 billion of accelerated relocation payments in connection with the C-band spectrum clearing project, with $1.2 billion of the total already approved by the Federal Communications Commission for anticipated receipt in January.

Intelsat

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
Heavy Reading Deploying 5G Private Networks
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
Bringing High-Speed Optical Networks Together
Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey
Heavy Reading Market Leader Program - The Journey to Cloud Native
IDC Whitepaper: Key Considerations When Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence Strategy
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 17, 2021 5Grows Together: Wireless Innovation for a 5Gigaverse Society
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
Big Telecom Players Push Forward With Ambitions of AN Strategies By Pedro Periera
Enabling advanced use cases with 5G network slicing By Dhiraj Malhotra, 5G Technical Authority Lead, Nokia
Build Gigabit Fiber Networks That Last By Eddy Vergauwen, Marketing Director, Fixed Networks Services
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE