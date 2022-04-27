Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen BroadbandBig 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

In pivoting to space, Rivada continues to court controversy

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/27/2022
Comment (0)

Rivada Networks unveiled plans last month to launch up to 600 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. The company intends to provide global Internet services at speeds "similar or better" than those provided by fiber networks on the ground.

But new reports indicate that Rivada's plans have been complicated by a group of Chinese investors who claim that Rivada's LEO plans are built on top of assets that the company doesn't actually own.

Rivada's founder, Irish businessman Declan Ganley, remains unfazed. He has argued that Rivada can pursue its LEO ambitions despite the legal attack.

Ganley is no stranger to controversy. For example, he recently sued Ireland's health ministry over coronavirus regulations that prevented him from attending church services. Shortly before that, he backed a lobbying campaign in the US designed to convince former President Trump to use Rivada's technology to release more spectrum for 5G. That campaign culminated in a meeting between Rivada lobbyist and investor Karl Rove, a longtime Republican operative, and Trump in the White House's Oval Office. The effort was not successful. "Our nation can do much better," Trump said later of Rivada's proposal.

Facing challenges

Rivada's newest project to launch LEO satellites challenging providers like OneWeb, Starlink, Amazon and others is the company's latest strategic pivot. Rivada was founded almost two decades ago and rose to prominence in the US with a bid to build FirstNet's nationwide broadband network for public-safety workers. However, Rivada was ultimately barred from the FirstNet contract process due to a "substantial number of significant weaknesses and deficiencies" in its proposal, according to the Department of Interior. AT&T ended up winning the FirstNet contract.

But Rivada's telecom ambitions aren't restricted to the US and space. The company has reportedly pursued a role in wholesale wireless network operations in countries ranging from Iraq to Mexico, Chile and Jamaica.

According to Rivada spokesperson Brian Carney, the company has not been successful in any of those efforts so far and has not managed any commercial wireless networks during its corporate history. However, he argued that the company's management team includes several experienced networking executives who could do so. They include former Sprint executives Peter Campbell, Keith Cowan and Doug Lynn, as well as Joe Titlebaum, who previously helped launch Sirius XM.

"We have long argued that most spectrum-allocation processes are tilted in favor of the large incumbents, who often enjoy disproportionate influence when the rules are set for how spectrum is made available for commercial use," Carney wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. "I'd say that the challenges we've faced acquiring spectrum to bring our technology to market serves to confirm the truth of that."

Nonetheless, Rivada's Ganley told the Irish Times that part of the reason the company managed to secure an entry into the LEO industry is because of Rivada's "ability to execute." Ganley explained that Rivada's LEO efforts stem in part from the company's new deal with a Liechtenstein investor named Michael Frommelt. Rivada acquired Frommelt's 85% stake in Trion Space, which Rivada said owns the international rights to conduct satellite operations across 4GHz of the Ka spectrum band.

Investors vs. investors

However, according to a lengthy SpaceNews article, those spectrum ownership rights are at the center of a legal dispute between the European and Chinese investors of a German satellite startup called Kleo Connect.

(Source: NASA)
(Source: NASA)

According to the publication, Rivada purchased EightyLEO, a European investment vehicle with a minority stake in Kleo Connect. Ganley told SpaceNews that Rivada managed to take the Ka spectrum rights away from Kleo's majority Chinese shareholders by buying Frommelt's share in Trion Space.

Although Ganley has made a purchase offer to Kleo's Chinese shareholders, he does not expect that they will let Rivada buy them out. He anticipates "a whirlpool of litigation for years," but said "it is amputated from the rest of" the company's constellation plans.

"From an investor standpoint, from our shareholders' standpoint, the focus is on execution and getting the Rivada Space Networks operational and constellation operating, and that amputated situation is not going to affect that … it can't," he told SpaceNews.

Ganley, who founded Internet provider Broadnet in the 1990s, continues to believe that Rivada will be able to raise the billions of dollars necessary to launch hundreds of satellites into space. In addition to Rove, Peter Thiel is another notable Rivada investor. Thiel is an entrepreneur, political activist and early investor in Meta (formerly Facebook).

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Next-Generation Network Planning
Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Blog: Want to Monetize 5G? Start with Dynamic and Federated Inventory
Blog: The road to 5G network slicing begins with automation
Driving 5G Monetization with End-to-End Network Slicing
Aberdeen Report: Customer Operations in Telecommunications
TM Forum Report: Intent in autonomous networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 28, 2022 Planning for the Future Today: 5 Prerequisites for Effective 5G RAN Planning
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
April 29, 2022 Harnessing Innovation to Overcome Uncertainty: An exclusive Huawei Technology & Innovation Deep Dive for media & analysts
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
China Mobile Takes the Lead in Releasing 5G New Calling By Huawei
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE