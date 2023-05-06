Hughes launches OneWeb LEO solutions for global airlines

HAMBURG, Germany – (Aircraft Interiors Expo, Booth 4C40) – Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, and OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, today announced a Distribution Partner agreement to provide LEO connectivity services to the global airline market. As a worldwide OneWeb distributor, Hughes is launching new LEO in-flight connectivity (IFC) solutions, powered by the company's electronically steered antenna (ESA), for airlines to deliver fast, low-latency and reliable passenger Wi-Fi.

The new Hughes LEO In-Flight solutions include a LEO-only offering and an industry-first, patent-pending, hybrid solution that leverages Hughes Fusion™ technologies to transform any Geostationary orbit (GEO) aero service into a fast, low latency onboard Wi-Fi experience. Both are powered by the Hughes LEO antenna, which is a lightweight, low power, and low-profile ESA designed, developed, and manufactured by Hughes.

Today's agreement marks the latest development in the relationship between OneWeb and Hughes. Hughes engineered the gateways for the OneWeb ground network and also engineered and manufactures the core module used in every terminal in the system to power the LEO connectivity. A distribution partner for fixed satellite services across the Americas and India, Hughes also distributes OneWeb services to the U.S. Department of Defense. Hughes, through its parent company EchoStar, is an investor in OneWeb.

Read the full press release here.

Hughes Network Systems