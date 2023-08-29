Globalstar hires former Qualcomm CEO for 'next phase'

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Globalstar hires former Qualcomm CEO for 'next phase'

News Analysis

Paul Jacobs, the former CEO of Qualcomm and the son of Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs, is now taking over as the CEO of satellite company Globalstar.

Jacobs will take over leadership of Globalstar at a critical time for the company. Globalstar's satellites currently power the emergency calling functions on Apple's new iPhone. That offering will presumably expand later this year if Apple inserts the technology into its next iPhone, which is expected to be released in the next few weeks.

Further, Globalstar is also pursuing several other lines of business. For example, its satellites power messaging services across its Spot gadgets. The company also offers Internet of Things (IoT) services, and is preparing to introduce a new, two-way platform for its IoT business later this year. And Globalstar has hinted at other communications opportunities – including private wireless networking opportunities – leveraging the company's Band 53 spectrum holdings. Indeed, Qualcomm has agreed to support Band 53 in its chipsets that power a wide range of smartphones.

According to Globalstar's Jay Monroe, that's where Jacobs will focus his time and energy. Monroe has been Globalstar's chairman since 2004 when his private equity firm bought the company out from bankruptcy.

Paul Jacobs. (Source: Tribune Content Agency LLC/Alamy Stock Photo)
Paul Jacobs.
(Source: Tribune Content Agency LLC/Alamy Stock Photo)

"Paul is a technology pioneer and proven leader who is well suited to drive Globalstar's next phase of growth across our satellite and terrestrial assets and cement our position as a market disruptor," he said in a release from the company.

The XCOM Labs factor

Paul succeeded Irwin as CEO of Qualcomm in 2005, but stepped down in 2014. Paul then served as Qualcomm's executive chairman until 2018, when he led a failed attempt to take Qualcomm private. After that, Paul and several other top Qualcomm executives left Qualcomm to form startup XCOM Labs.

A few years later, in 2021, Globalstar announced a "strategic alliance" with XCOM that would pair XCOM's "capacity-multiplying technology" with Globalstar's Band 53 spectrum.

Then, during Globalstar's investor day late last year, Jacobs promised that XCOM's technology would allow Globalstar to "carry the traffic and subscriber load which previously required a much wider channel" over its Band 53 spectrum holdings in 2.4GHz.

In appointing Jacobs as CEO, Globalstar also announced that it entered into a "strategic perpetual licensing agreement for exclusive access" to certain key XCOM technologies and personnel. Specifically, Globalstar mentioned that XCOM's technology "delivers substantial capacity gains and other benefits in dense, complex, challenging wireless environments."

As noted by The Wall Street Journal, Globalstar said it would pay roughly $64 million for that XCOM license with roughly 60 million shares of common stock.

"I have devoted my career to advancing and commercializing innovation in wireless technology and am thrilled to continue this journey as CEO of Globalstar," Jacobs said in the Globalstar release. "The teams I've led have demonstrated the value creation that is possible by applying new technology to enhance capacity of underappreciated spectrum, and that is one of the many opportunities I see at Globalstar."

Globalstar also said it would hire XCOM executives including CTO Matt Grob, Chief Scientist Peter Black, VP of Wireless Tamer Kadous and VP of Engineering Daaman Hejmadi.

The other portion of XCOM, which is focused on extended reality connectivity technology, is not included in the Globalstar transaction.

Hinting at the future

During Globalstar's recent quarterly conference call, held prior to the appointment of Jacobs, Monroe hinted at the company's opportunities: "We are working on many fronts and engaged in engineering efforts with a wide range of companies which are working on Band 53 deployments," he said, according to Seeking Alpha. "Our opportunity set is truly unique given, among other things, the installed base of devices capable of using Band 53 continues to grow. We expect it to be in hundreds of millions of devices by this time next year."

But the effort is moving more slowly than Globalstar had initially expected.

"I am absolutely confident that we will continue to execute and deliver increasing revenue, EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] and shareholder value," Monroe added.

To be clear, Globalstar isn't the only satellite company pursuing the markets for phone-to-satellite connections and private wireless networking.

For example, satellite companies ranging from SpaceX to Iridium, Omnispace and Viasat have also hinted at ambitions in the phone-to-satellite sector. Indeed, Dish Network cited the technology among its reasons to merge with satellite company EchoStar.

Further, Globalstar isn't the only communications company eyeing the potential for private wireless networking. Dish, Ligado, Anterix and others are also pursuing the private wireless networking space with their own spectrum holdings.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE