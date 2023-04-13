Former Verizon exec named president of Viasat

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, announced today that K. Guru Gowrappan has been appointed as the new company President, effective April 13, 2023. As President, Gowrappan will work closely with Mark Dankberg, Viasat's Chairman of the Board and CEO in leading Viasat's global operations and the company's growth strategy.

Gowrappan brings over 20 years of exceptional executive leadership and technology experience in creating, operating and growing consumer internet media, transactional and subscription-based products. His diverse background across different technology sectors, coupled with a product-driven mindset, enables Gowrappan to deliver innovative customer-first experiences that create value for brands and partners. Previously, Gowrappan was CEO of Verizon Media Group, the media division of Verizon Communications, Inc., consisting of leading brands such as Yahoo, HuffPost, TechCrunch and others.

Earlier in his career, he held various leadership roles, including a focus on international growth initiatives at Alibaba and Zynga. He also brings a very successful track-record in value creation via large-scale M&A and integrations. He has established a reputation for data driven operational efficiency and innovative business strategies, while enabling an engaged and focused team.

Read the full announcement here.

Viasat