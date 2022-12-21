FCC looks to speed up satellite paperwork reviews

WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission today launched a proceeding to streamline its review processes for satellite applications. As the space economy booms, the agency will look to further update its rules and processes to ensure that its critical review responsibilities are met as efficiently and effectively as possible.

In recent years, the Commission has received an unprecedented number of satellite applications proposing innovative, new systems and services that mark the new space age. Before satellite and earth station applications are accepted for filing and placed on public notice, they are reviewed for substantial completeness and compliance with Commission rules. Through the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking adopted today, the FCC will seek comment on changes to its rules, policies, or practices to help Commission processing stay apace with the number of innovative satellite applications in the new space age.

This proceeding aims to help facilitate the acceptance for filing of satellite and earth station applications under Part 25. Specifically, the FCC will seek comment on allowing licensees to apply for more than one unbuilt non-geostationary satellite system in a given frequency band. It will seek comment on how the FCC should handle inconsistencies and omissions in applications – such as helping applicants and/or quickly dismissing the applications so they can be refiled. It will take comment on processing timelines for review of applications and how policy changes might be applied from elsewhere in the FCC's processes. It also proposes allowing consideration of satellite applications and petitions that request waiver of the Table of Frequency Allocations to operate in a frequency band without an international allocation.

Today's action is the latest initiative in the FCC's Space Innovation agenda. As part of this agenda, the FCC has been improving its satellite review processes. This includes the proposed creation of a new Space Bureau in the agency and an increase in staffing levels – by 38 percent – of its satellite policy team. The FCC is also reviewing its processing round rules for satellite systems to encourage more competition.

In addition to the process improvements under the Space Innovation agenda, the FCC is studying communications issues involved in new space activities like satellite refueling and in-orbit repair; mitigating the risks of orbital debris by expediting the removal of out-of-service satellites; freeing up more spectrum in the 17 GHz band to support the growing demand for space-based services; moving forward on identifying spectrum for commercial space launches; proposing clearing the way for more satellite operators in the 50.4-51.4 GHz band; and exploring new opportunities in the V-band to provide service nationwide.

Read the press release here.

FCC