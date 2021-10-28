Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Eutelsat grows satellite wings to Spain, Portugal

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 10/28/2021
Comment (0)

Eutelsat is spreading its antennas, and branching out to Spain and Portugal.

The new partnership with Spain's Hispasat has the Madrid company leasing capacity on Eutelsat's geostationary Konnect satellite, to deliver internet service at up to 100 megabits per second to customers without access to ground-based networks.

The Konnect satellite was launched in January 2020 on an Arianne 5, and focuses on providing broadband and communications coverage to Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, where Eutelsat was keen to establish a foothold.

Eutelsat Quantum in the compact antenna test range facility at Airbus Defence and Space (Toulouse, France). (Source: ESA Stephane Corvaja)
Eutelsat Quantum in the compact antenna test range facility at Airbus Defence and Space (Toulouse, France).
(Source: ESA Stephane Corvaja)

The deal, filling in around similar arrangements in France, Italy, Germany, and South Africa, is worth revenue of "high single-digit millions," the companies said in a statement.

Star bucks

The two companies, after all, have history.

Eutelsat had a 34% stake in Hispasat until April 2018, when it sold it for €300 million. Two decades before, Eutelsat had looked to the Spanish company as a pathway into markets in Latin America, a plan it ditched when it bought Mexico's Satmex instead in 2014.

But on the other hand, Eutelsat is also soon to be the second largest investor in OneWeb, with a 23% stake once regulators approve the investment. One investment that is not going ahead, is an unsolicited takeover offer which French telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi made at the end of September.

Drahi's Altice telecoms investment firm became BT's biggest shareholder in June, nabbing a 12.1% stake for £2 billion. It was his return to dealmaking after two years of pruning back Altice's debts.

And Eutelsat starts to look like a bargain, when you consider its shares are trading at all-time lows after five years of contracting profits and revenues. This summer, it released full-year earnings showing its income had shrunk 29.2% in the year through the end of June, to €347.2 million.

But Eutelsat decided his price was too low, sniffed the company: "the relevant governance bodies of Eutelsat Communications have unanimously decided not to engage in discussions based on the terms of this proposal," it said in a statement.

At the time, the company was trading in Paris at €10.35, giving it a market capitalisation of €2.4 billion. Drahi came in at €12.10. Analysts suggested €14 a share might be a more credible offer, making more sense for a consolidator within the satellite market.

Got board

Eutelsat's CEO, Rodolphe Belmer, announced last Friday he was leaving immediately to take over as CEO of one of its chief customers, troubled French IT consulting group Atos.

He won't need to go far, at least. Atos is about a half hour drive to the Paris suburbs from Eutelsat's headquarters, which basks in the glory of the Left Bank. Two acting co-CEOs took over for Belmer on Monday, while the company starts a hunt for a permanent successor to replace him after five years at the helm.

Want to know more about satellite? Check out our dedicated satellite content channel here on
Light Reading.

By strange happenstance, his chief rival, Stephen Spengler, the CEO of US-based Intelsat, also announced he was retiring. Intelsat will be emerging from bankruptcy, once a bankruptcy court in Virginia approves a deal to cut its $15 billion debt to $7 billion. The deal has the approval of 75% of its creditors, but not satellite operator SES, one of its biggest creditors.

Meanwhile, Hispasat isn't Eutelsat's only recent spurt of dealmaking for the Konnect satellite.

Deutsche Telekom has also recently inked a deal to deliver high-speed broadband from the Konnect satellite to German households with limited internet connection, starting at the end of this year.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The future of cloud native app delivery is here: what you should know
Red Hat global OSS/BSS transformation leadership (Frost & Sullivan)
6 considerations for choosing the right Kubernetes platform
On-demand Webinar: Modernized Business Operations for Regulated Environments
Design Guide: best-in-class hybrid IT infrastructure with AWS Outposts
Blueprint: optimize data exchange with AWS Outposts
eBook: Telecommunications 2021 Book of Knowledge
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Solving Climate Change With Green ICT By Kerry Doyle, Huawei
MTN's Ricardo Varzielas: Accelerate Innovation for Long-Term Sustainable Growth By Huawei
The Three Key Success Factors for Enterprise 5G By C114
PLDT: Congestion-Free Network Leading to Best Customer Experience By Huawei
World's First All-Optical Autonomous Driving Network White Paper Released by Huawei By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE