Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Eurobites: UK satellite push could carry on with CLEO

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telekom Austria confirms towers sell-off; Arm IPO gets closer; Vodafone UK lands smart meter deal.

  • The UK government is tentatively proposing a £160 million (US$204 million) satellite scheme which it hopes could boost the country's capabilities in 5G and broadband and enhance its standing in the growing global low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite market. Grant funding of up to £100 million ($128 million) could in theory be complemented by an additional £60 million ($76 million) from the European Space Agency. A snappy acronym has been pounced upon for the scheme (CLEO – Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit) but whether it goes ahead or not appears to be anyone's guess at this stage.

    (Source: NASA)
    (Source: NASA)

  • Following the European trend of debt-burdened telcos offloading mobile infrastructure, Telekom Austria has confirmed it will sell off its towers to newly created spinoff EuroTeleSites AG. The demerger is expected to be officially implemented in the fall, with EuroTeleSites shares listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange shortly after. (See How Europe's biggest telcos lost control of their towers and Towerco consolidation would show up huge conflicts of interest.)

  • Arm, the Japanese-owned but UK-based chip design firm, is aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) on the US stock market. at a valuation of between $60 billion and $70 billion as early as September, according to a Bloomberg report (paywall applies). Last year the UK government had hoped to persuade Arm to list on the London Stock Exchange rather than its New York equivalent, but its ministers' overtures were in vain. (See As SoftBank preps IPO, Boris tries to Arm the FTSE .)

  • Vodafone has signed a 15-year services agreement with DCC to provide 4G-based IoT connectivity for the UK's smart meter network, the £13.5 billion ($17.2 billion) rollout of which is now four years behind schedule, according to a recent report in the Financial Times.

  • Ookla's latest research into roaming speeds in Europe underlines past analyses which demonstrated that mobile speeds are usually slower for customers roaming abroad than they are when they are moving around their own country, despite the promise of the "roam like at home" agreement reached between the European Parliament and EU member states back in 2021. Of the Big Four European countries, the speed drop-off during Q2 2023 was particularly pronounced in France: median roaming download speeds there reached 43.46 Mbit/s, as opposed to 61.64 Mbit/s for local download.

  • Neos Networks, the joint venture set up in 2019 between energy company SSE and private equity firm Infracapital, is launching national 400Gbit/s optical wavelength services across 26 UK data centers. (See Neos Networks eyes a fifth more in sales in UK fiber rush.)

  • Around a quarter of small businesses in UK are generating more sales from advertising on social media than from any other channel, according to new research from BT. Meta-owned platforms are the favored media, with 30% of those asked saying Facebook was the primary social media channel they use for sales generation, followed by Instagram (18%), Twitter (10%) and TikTok (9%).

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
    ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
    XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
    Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
    Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    FEATURED VIDEO
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
    How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
    All Guest Perspectives
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
    September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
    The Programmable Telco
    October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
    November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
    Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
    August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
    August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
    August 24, 2023 5G: Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
    August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
    August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
    Webinar Archive
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE