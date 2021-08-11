Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Eurobites: Telekom Srbija turns to Vodafone for procurement and more

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 11/8/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Rwandan LEO satellite rumors; Vivendi/TIM latest; faster speeds in Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogoch.

  • State-owned Telekom Srbija is hoping that a sprinkling of Vodafone fairy dust will help it with procurement and more. The two operators have struck a new partnership agreement covering Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which, in the words of Vodafone's press release, will allow Telekom Srbija to "benefit from Vodafone's global knowledge and experience as well as procurement capabilities."

  • The founder of satellite broadband company OneWeb, Greg Wyler, is behind a Rwandan government plan to launch 327,000 low-Earth orbit satellites, according to industry sources cited in a Telegraph report (subscription required). Wyler, who once ran now-defunct operator Rwandatel and founded satellite firm O3B, ended his involvement with OneWeb after it was rescued from bankruptcy by a combination of the UK government and India's Bharti Enterprises. (See Eurobites: OneWeb emerges from Chapter 11, hires new CEO.)

  • Vivendi, the French media giant and major shareholder in Telecom Italia (TIM), is considering installing its CEO, Arnaud de Puyfontaine, as chairman of the Italian operator, according to a Reuters report. In recent months Vivendi has been unhappy with TIM's recent performance and that of its CEO, Luigi Gubitosi.

  • UK network service provider Freshwave has appointed Tom Bennett as its new chief technology officer. Bennett hotfoots it from BT-owned mobile operator EE, where he has been for the last ten years, most recently performing the role of director of partnerships and innovations. Freshwave is part of the Digital Bridge group of companies.

  • South Africa's MTN has expressed an interest in acquiring smaller rival Telkom, according to a Bloomberg report (paywall applies) which cites unnamed sources. Telkom has so far shown no interest in the approach, says the report. Apparently it's not the first time MTN has sniffed around Telkom – it's happened at least twice before.

  • The creation and deployment of banking malware on mobile phones is very much a growth industry, the latest Threat Intelligence Report from Nokia has found. The report, based on data aggregated from network traffic monitored on more than 200 million devices globally, showed an 80%, year-on-year increase in the first half of the year in the number of new banking "trojans," which, among other wheezes, try to steal SMS messages containing one-time passwords. The malware is mainly directed at Android phones, adds the report.

  • Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogoch. It's the longest place name in Europe, dontcha know? And what's more, this unpronounceable Welsh village will soon have better broadband, thanks to a partnership between the local community and Openreach. The improved fiber broadband infrastructure is being enabled by Openreach's Community Fibre Partnership (CFP) program, a scheme intended to help people living and working in rural communities that are not included in any current rollout plans.

    Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogoch: 56 characters – count 'em! (Source: Openreach)
    Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogoch: 56 characters – count 'em!
    (Source: Openreach)

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Blog: Does My Network Need Service Orchestration or Choreography? And Does it Really Matter?
    Analyst Perspective: Multivendor Network Management - Bridging Legacy and 5G Networks
    White Paper: Transforming the Network with Cloud Adoption
    Leveraging Dell EMC PowerEdge Servers for CSP Edge Deployments
    Dell Technologies, VMware, and Mavenir 5G O-RAN Reference Architecture Guide
    Welcome to the Remarkable Factory
    Video: Reshaping Communications with Network Digital Transformation
    StarlingX: Open-source Software at the Cutting Edge (blog)
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
    November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
    November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
    November 11, 2021 Service Assurance, Fault Management, and the Cloud
    November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
    November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
    November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
    November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
    November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
    November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
    November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
    November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
    December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    China Telecom Shares 5G Business Models in Key Industry Categories By C114
    Huawei Builds an iSuperSite Showcase in Collaboration With China Mobile Zhejiang and the China Mobile Design Institute By Huawei
    Telecom Operators Use Connectivity to Drive Innovation By Kerry Doyle
    Thailand AIS Works With Huawei to Build a Leading 5G SA Monetization Platform, Enabling 5G Service Development By Huawei
    Integrated Bearer, Slice Enables Differentiated Services By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
    A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE