Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Eurobites: Starlink slows down in Europe as more users log on

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: VMO2 full-year earnings up 6.3%; FWA trials in Belgium; Vodafone trials Juniper's RIC for open RAN.

  • New speed tests from Ookla show that the Elon Musk-owned Starlink satellite Internet service registered slower speeds in the fourth quarter of 2022 in all European countries surveyed, compared with the same period the previous year. As more people joined the various networks, users in Germany, for example, experienced a slowdown of at least 16%, while in the UK speeds fell by at least 19%. According to Ookla, Starlink in Denmark (147.52 Mbit/s download) and Switzerland (136.03 Mbit/s download) had the fastest median satellite Internet in Europe during Q4 2022. In all, Starlink download speeds were faster than 100 Mbit/s in ten out of 15 European countries during Q4 2022 – an improvement from just five out 15 in the previous quarter. (See Demand strains SpaceX's Starlink network and SpaceX to FCC: Starlink 'not required to show' it meets RDOF speed needs yet.)

    A Starlink terminal installed in Ukraine. (Source: Abaca Press/Alamy Stock Photo)
    A Starlink terminal installed in Ukraine.
    (Source: Abaca Press/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) saw full-year adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) climb 6.3% to £3.9 billion (US$4.7 billion) in 2022, on adjusted revenue that remained flat at £10.4 billion ($12.5 billion). During the course of the year, VMO2 added 57,000 broadband connections and 2.4 million mobile connections, the latter figure including wholesale customers such as Sky Mobile. The company also invested £2.1 billion ($2.5 billion) in network infrastructure and "customer experience" in its first year of operation.

  • And on the housekeeping front, VMO2 has announced a multi-million-pound investment in a new headquarters in the Paddington district of London, which will replace existing sites in Hammersmith and Slough (though the office in Reading will continue to operate).

  • Belgium-based Pharrowtech has completed fixed wireless access (FWA) trials with Telenet, an Internet service provider that is part of Liberty Global but also headquartered in Belgium. The trial, says Pharrowtech, demonstrated that mmWave FWA technology can deliver throughput of 1 Gbit/s in "real-life scenarios," using hardware built by Unitron that contained radio chips and antenna arrays from Pharrowtech, as well as a baseband processor unit from Renesas Electronics.

  • Also busy with trials is Vodafone, which has been testing network admission control and traffic steering applications (the latter from Parallel Wireless) running on top of a RAN intelligent controller (RIC) platform supplied by Juniper. According to Juniper, both use cases successfully demonstrated that user experience can be optimized automatically by the RIC, based on real-time data insights.

  • Dutch joint venture VodafoneZiggo saw little to no change year-over-year in its fourth quarter results, notching up €1 billion ($1 billion) in turnover and adjusted EBITDA of €478 million ($507 million). Over the course of 2022 the company completed its plan to connect almost 7.5 million households and businesses to its gigabit network. Looking ahead, it expects inflation to have a greater impact on EBITDA in 2023.

  • Nokia is tooting its data speed trumpet again, claiming to have broken two optical transport records with a demonstration that saw it achieve 1.2 Tbit/s over metro distances (118km) and 800 Gbit/s over long-haul distances (2,019 km), both using a single wavelength over GlobalConnect's live optical network in Europe.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Introducing WaveLogic 6: Another industry first from Ciena
    What are Coherent Optics?
    Video: Rightsized Services for your Broadband Network
    Residential Broadband for Communications Serivce Providers
    The Evolving Hyperscaler/Cloud-based Telecom Networks: Design and Testing Challenges
    Deep Packet Inspection: Build Or Buy?
    How to find 4G leakage in Your 5G Network
    Bridge the Technology Gap: Optimizing RAN for 5G and Beyond
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
    APAC Digital Symposium
    April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
    March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    How Enterprises Should Monitor Their SD-WAN Network By Obkio
    Huawei to Unveil 10 New Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023, Driving All Bands to 5G By Huawei
    Axiata Digital Labs blazes digital transformation trail with Axonect By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
    We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
    Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE