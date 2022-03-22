Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Eurobites: OneWeb turns to SpaceX as Russian rocket deal misfires

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/22/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Cellnex sells French towers; Iskratel targets UK FTTH market; Swisscom will kill 3G in 2025.

  • OneWeb, the satellite broadband company jointly owned by the UK government and India's Bharti Group, has had to do a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX because it was prevented from using Russia-owned rockets to launch its latest satellites, the Guardian reports. Under the terms of the deal, OneWeb expects to be able to see lift-off later this year. According to the Guardian, a Soyuz rocket launch, which would have carried OneWeb's latest satellite into space, was cancelled after OneWeb refused a demand from the head of the head of the Russian space agency "that the satellites not be used for military purposes and the British government halt financial backing." (See OneWeb nearer to a two-horse space Internet race.)

  • Spain-based Cellnex has agreed to sell more than 3,200 tower sites in France to Phoenix Tower International to meet conditions laid down by the French Competition Authority after Cellnex completed the acquisition of Hivory last October. PTI will acquire 1,226 sites in densely covered areas of France, while simultaneously, PTI with its joint venture partner Bouygues Telecom will also be acquiring 2,000 sites. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

  • Slovenia's Iskratel has opened up an office in the northern English town of Liverpool in a bid to make its presence felt in the UK fiber-to-the-home market – particularly in rural and underserved areas. It will be touting its range of XGS-PON/GPON technology that includes optical line terminals, optical network terminals and passive equipment.

  • Swisscom has announced it's putting its 3G network out of its misery at the end of 2025. The company says that only 1.1% of mobile data traffic still runs on the 18-year-old network, even though the technology occupies around 10% of its antenna capacity.

  • Wyld Networks, the UK subsidiary of Sweden's Wyld Networks AB, has launched a new range of low-power, sensor-to-satellite LoRaWAN terminals and modules for IoT applications across areas where there is little or no alternative connectivity. The Wyld Connect hybrid devices can transfer data directly to terrestrial networks or through a network of low-Earth orbit satellites through a partnership with Eutelsat. According to Wyld, the products are geared towards use in remote areas for applications such as agriculture and environmental monitoring.

  • Nokia has extended its partnership with T-Mobile Polska in a ten-year deal that will cover network modernization and the introduction of 5G services. Nokia will supply the operator with its AirScale equipment range, including Single RAN, AirScale basestations, and 5G Massive MIMO antennas for indoor and outdoor coverage. T-Mobile Polska plans to utilize 4G and 5G dynamic spectrum sharing on lower bands and later the 3.5GHz spectrum band for 5G dense urban coverage.

  • Belgian operator Proximus has joined forces with Domus Medica, the largest association of doctors in Flanders and Brussels, to help fine-tune Proximus' teleconsultation app, Doktr. A survey conducted by Domus Medica among 350 doctors shows that a majority of them are in favor of a "hybrid" care model, in which teleconsultations are seen as a valuable addition to regular, face-to-face consultations.

  • A team comprising Telecom Italia (TIM), CDP and Sogei has submitted a bid to provide cloud services to Italy's public administration in the form of a national strategic hub. If the bid is successful, a joint venture will be set up between the three parties.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    State of the Service Provider Report
    Cable Next-Gen Broadband Technology Plans & Strategies 2021
    Whirlwind tour: How 800G is already benefiting network providers around the world
    What you need to know to start your IP/Optical convergence journey
    Helping the planet and driving better economics, one 400ZR plug at a time
    Level up IP/Optical network operations with intelligent network control
    Transforming photonic network operations with Liquid Spectrum
    Intel-HPE Verified Reference Configuration for Virtualized Radio Access Networks
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
    March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
    March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
    March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
    March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
    March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
    April 6, 2022 Service Assurance in Cloud-Based 5G Networks – What's Missing?
    April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
    Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
    Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
    From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
    Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
    The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE