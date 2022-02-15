Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Eurobites: EU hopes to fill its broadband black hole with satellites plan

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 2/15/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Rakuten Symphony wants to be a big noise in Europe; Telefónica validates open RAN 5G small cell; Ooredoo done good in Q4.

  • The European Union is considering revised plans for a low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband system that would take on the likes of Elon Musk's SpaceX in a bid to lessen Europe's reliance on US technology for secure connectivity, the Financial Times reports (paywall applies). The Secure Communications Initiative, as the proposed system is called, is the brainchild of Thierry Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner, who wants the bloc to build a third satellite constellation for secure Internet access. (The EU already has the Galileo system for navigation and Copernicus for Earth observation.) Similar proposals have already been rejected twice, says the report, but Breton is hoping these amended plans will be able to snake their way through the EU's notoriously slow-moving internal approvals process.

  • Rakuten Symphony, the open RAN offshoot of the go-ahead Japanese mobile operator Rakuten Mobile, has announced plans to expand its operations across the UK, France and Germany. It has set up subsidiaries in each of the three countries, and says it will collaborate with operators and vendors in the region to promulgate its open RAN philosophy. Rakuten Symphony was only announced in August, and has already booked $3 billion worth of business. (See With $3B in bookings, Rakuten Symphony makes big app store pitch.)

  • In similar territory, Telefónica says it has "validated" its new open RAN 5G small cell. The demonstration was carried out by Node-H and Askey (which developed the cell) in Telefónica's Technology & Automation Lab. The cell is powered by a Qualcomm chipset and comes loaded with Node-H's scalable radio access, security and management software.

  • Middle Eastern operator Ooredoo Group saw earnings jump 11% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, to 3.14 billion Qatari riyal ($862 million), on revenue that rose 4%, to QAR7.78 billion ($2.13 billion). Indosat Ooredoo was the standout unit, with revenue and earnings both showing double-digit growth, though the performance of the group's Omani division was dented by the entrance of a third operator into that market.

  • Limelight, the US-based content delivery company, is extending its reach across eastern Europe via NetIX's data center in Sofia, Bulgaria. As a result of this move, Limelight says it will be able to deliver content to current users in these regions more quickly by caching content from its ecosystem locally.

  • Virgin Media O2 says its 5G network in London now reaches 64% of the city's population, following a series of upgrades and extensions. The operator has committed to reaching half of the UK's population with 5G services by the end of 2023.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    eBook: Accelerate growth and innovation: a modern approach to order management
    Appledore Research Report: Digital Workflows in the Cloud: Connecting the Customer to the Network
    Aberdeen Report: Customer Operations in Telecommunications
    Traffic Visibility: The Fast Path to SASE Success
    eBook: Telecommunications 2021 Book of Knowledge
    TM Forum Report: Order Management for the 5G Era
    How to build and operate at the edge
    BT’S Next Generation OSS Based on Open Source
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
    February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
    February 21, 2022 Shaping the Future of Open RAN
    February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use cases at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
    February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
    February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
    February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
    March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
    March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
    March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
    Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
    A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
    Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
    Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
    The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE