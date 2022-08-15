Eurobites: ESA considers SpaceX rocket-launcher option

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: KPN does deal with HBO Max; VEON's Bangladeshi unit helps content creators; Deutsche Telekom, Bayern Munich go into extra time.
The European Space Agency (ESA) is holding exploratory talks with Elon Musk's SpaceX regarding the possible use of its rocket launchers now that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has rendered its Soyuz rockets out of bounds to Western organizations, according to a Reuters report. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher told Reuters: "We of course need to make sure that they are suitable. It's not like jumping on a bus." OneWeb, the UK satellite broadband company co-owned by the UK government and India's Bharti Global, has already booked at least one SpaceX launch, says Reuters.
Dutch incumbent telco KPN has announced that, from September, its 3.6 million customers will be able to add streaming service HBO Max to their TV, broadband or mobile packages, should they have a hankering to see the likes of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore or Teen Titans Go! Disney+, Viaplay and Netflix are already part of the KPN TV stable.
Banglalink, the Bangladeshi unit of Amsterdam-headquartered VEON, is to allow local content creators to make money from their self-produced video content uploaded to Toffee, its homegrown YouTube equivalent. According to VEON, Toffee has more than 6.8 million monthly users.
Deutsche Telekom is extending its long-running sponsorship deal with Bayern Munich, Germany's most successful soccer team. Among other brand-related goodies, the operator will receive exclusive content on Bayern and will foist it onto their customers on the FC Bayern.tv channel on the MagentaTV platform. Financial details of the deal are being kept a secret.
Anonymized crowd data from the O2 mobile network in the last two weeks of July suggests that, in some parts of London at least, working from home is going out of fashion. Peak commuter volumes into London's financial district (the City), rose by as much as 96% compared with the same period a year ago, according to the data. Peak levels, however, are still 27% off where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Proximity Data Centres has opened its tenth UK edge colocation data center, in Milton Keynes. Proximity Milton Keynes Edge 10 is a purpose built, Tier 3 standard 48,000 sq ft facility with multiple data halls, providing 3MW of available power. It will serve the central England region.
Andreas Jung and Oliver Kahn from FC Bayern and Michael Hagspihl and Klaus Werner from Telekom (from left) celebrate their contract extension. Whatever happened to proper shoes, eh?
— Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading