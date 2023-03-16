Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Eurobites: Branson's satellite firm suspends operations

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Iliad makes hay in Italy; UK government ministers face TikTok ban; O2 saves devices from landfill.

  • Virgin Orbit, the satellite launch company whose debut mission from UK soil ended in failure in January, has suspended its operations for at least a week and put its staff on unpaid furlough, according to a Guardian report. The hope is that hitting the pause button now will give the company, in which British celebrity entrepreneur Richard Branson holds a controlling stake, time to refinance. During the debut UK launch in January, Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne experienced, in the company's words, "an anomaly" which led to a premature shutdown and a failure to reach orbit.

    (Source: Virgin Orbit)
    (Source: Virgin Orbit)

  • VEON, the Amsterdam-headquartered operator that serves customers in Ukraine and a sprawl of other less developed markets such as Uzbekistan and Bangladesh, saw fourth-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) rise 1.2% year-over-year, to $453 million, on revenues that were down 4.9%, to $940 million. The results exclude the results of the Russian operations, as they were classified as "held for sale" and "discontinued operations" in the fourth quarter. According to CEO Kaan Terzioğlu, the sale of its Russian operations will result in a "significant deleveraging" of the company's balance sheet. (See VEON is stepping into the Big Tech vacuum in emerging markets.)

  • Italy proved a happy hunting-ground for France-based operator Iliad again in 2022 – full-year revenue there grew by 15.5%, to €927 million ($938 million), with Iliad Italia finishing the year as the market's leading recruiter of mobile subscribers in the face of fierce competition. It did pretty well on its home turf too, increasing revenue by 6.9%, to €5.5 billion ($5.8 billion), and notching up 255,000 net adds for its fixed business and 607,000 for mobile. Group EBITDAaL (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, after leases) grew 12%, to €3.3 billion ($3.5 billion).

  • TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media app that is suspected of having links to the Beijing regime, faces an imminent ban from devices used by UK government ministers and their advisers, according to a BBC report. The app has already been banned from the phones of those working for the European Commission.

  • UK converged operator Virgin Media O2 says that its phone recycling scheme saved more than 250,000 devices from ending up in landfill during 2022. O2's scheme encourages customers – regardless of their network – to trade in unwanted smartphones, tablets and accessories in exchange for a "cash-back boost." Of the devices saved from landfill, 92% were data wiped, refurbished and resold as "like new" products to customers, with the remainder being broken down for raw materials.

  • BT, Cellnex, Elisa, Colt Technologies, Inmarsat and KPN were among the European telecom-related companies receiving recognition for their efforts to measure and reduce climate risk within their supply chain by CDP, a not-for-profit charity that runs a global disclosure system for investors and companies looking to manage their impact on the environment. The six companies all made it onto CDP's latest Supplier Engagement Rating Leaderboard.

  • Nokia's wireless connectivity, network edge equipment and analytics software are to play a role in a project that seeks to reduce the amount of plastic waste in the oceans generally and in the so-called Great Pacific Garbage Patch in particular. Nokia has already deployed the first private wireless offering for The Ocean Cleanup's operations in the North Pacific, and will provide further systems in due course. According to UNESCO, plastic waste makes up 80% of all marine pollution, with around 8 to 10 million metric tons of plastic ending up in the ocean each year.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    DPI and encrypted traffic visibility for IP networks
    Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Report
    SCTE Cable Next-Gen Broadband Technology Plans & Strategies 2022 SURVEY REPORT 2022
    Building the Open RAN Ecosystem
    Acacia Ships CIM 8: Industry First 1.2T Pluggable Multi-Haul Module
    The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
    Silicon Photonics for Performance-Optimized Multi-Haul
    Coherent Technology Evolution
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
    APAC Digital Symposium
    April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
    The Programmable Telco
    May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
    May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
    March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
    March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
    March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
    March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
    April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
    April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Guiding Broadband To Address Industry-Wide Challenges By Kerry Doyle
    After A Succesful Merger Indosat Aspires to Connect 21M Unconnected Indonesians in a Year By Indosat
    Huawei Releases Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Home Gateway and FTTR for Home Solution at MWC By Huawei
    Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
    Brazil Oi Embraces the Gigabit Everywhere Era By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE