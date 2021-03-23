Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Eurobites: Arqiva to help power Musk's satellite broadband ambitions – report

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/23/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: KPN forms joint venture to accelerate fiber rollout; Qualcomm joins agri-robot trials; Orange shines in Tutela market report.

  • Towers company Arqiva has done a deal with Elon Musk that, reports the Telegraph, will allow the hyperactive billionaire to use Arqiva's ground station dishes to help him extend his Starlink satellite broadband service across the UK. Arqiva, says the report, has large ground station dishes spread across southern parts of the UK, which can connect broadband satellites to fiber networks. Starlink, which currently charges a subscription fee of £89 (US$122) a month and a one-off equipment fee of £439 ($605) to UK users, started with trials in the West Country and plans to cover a substantial part of the rest of the UK by the end of this year. (See Starlink rockets Musk's SpaceX to $74B valuation.)

  • KPN has formed a joint venture with pension fund ABP, a move that the Dutch incumbent operator hopes will hugely accelerate its fiber rollout, meaning that around 80% of all households in the Netherlands will have access to fiber by the end of 2026. Households in villages such as Ankeveen, Grou and Zuidoostbeemster will be among those particularly benefiting from the ABP tie-up, while approximately 1,400 business parks will get fiber "years ahead" of KPN's original rollout schedule.

  • US chip giant Qualcomm is to take part in a trial of 5G mmWave technology to power "smart agriculture" in remote farms in the southern English county of Dorset. The trial, which aims to produce the world's first "agri robot" (not to be confused with an angry robot), forms part of the UK government's £200 million ($275 million) testbeds program.

  • Orange has come up smelling of roses in Tutela's 2021 State of Mobile Experience report, which covers the French market. Orange dominated in five of the six metrics tested, with one – "Core Consistent Quality" – being declared a statistical tie with Bouygues. Tutela evaluated more thab 96 million speed and latency tests, conducted on the smartphones of real-world users of national mobile operators between August 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021.

  • Orange has also launched 5G for businesses operating in the port area of Le Havre, in northern France. Orange hopes that the opening of the 5G network will improve the competitiveness of the port area, with companies able to to use cutting-edge technologies such as connected robotics and augmented reality maintenance.

  • Proximus has turned to the Oscilloquartz timing technology of ADVA to synchronize what is Belgium's largest open mobile network. The technology was implemented by ADVA's partner, Arcadiz Telecom.

  • Vodafone Spain has achieved its goal of being powered by 100% renewable electricity, following an agreement signed with Iberdrola for the long-term electricity supply of 13,500 Vodafone supply points. The agreement is part of Vodafone's wider mission to halve its environmental impact by 2024 and reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

    Flower power: Vodafone Plaza in Madrid is home to the 'Smartflower' solar panel, which imitates a sunflower's movement by automatically opening and closing at sunrise and sunset. (Source: Vodafone)
    Flower power: Vodafone Plaza in Madrid is home to the 'Smartflower' solar panel, which imitates a sunflower's movement by automatically opening and closing at sunrise and sunset.
    (Source: Vodafone)

  • Ericsson is touting something called 5G Core Policy Studio, a network tool that it claims can enable communications service providers to "more easily capture 5G revenue through offering differentiation." The vendor says its testing shows the tool can deliver savings of up to 70% in policy configuration operational expenditures by simplifying the whole process.

  • The BBC is putting pressure on the UK government to allow it to raise its debt cap from £350 million ($482 million) to £500 million ($689 million), a move that the broadcaster says will allow to better compete with streaming giants such as Netflix and Disney. As the Telegraph reports, the borrowing limit for BBC Studios was set at £350 million in 2003, before Netflix had even begun its all-conquering streaming service.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Heavy Reading SmartNIC Survey 2021
    DSS Guide: Technology and Device Testing for Engineers
    Infographic: service provider survey results on future-ready OSS
    Whitepaper: Unleashing service innovation with Digital-to-Network Automation
    Autonomous Networks, Now is the Time
    Heavy Reading’s Cloud-Native 5G Core Operator Survey
    Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
    Why Energy Management Is Critical to 5G Success
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
    March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
    Open RAN World Digital Conference
    April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
    April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
    March 29, 2021 Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT
    March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
    April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
    April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
    April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
    April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
    April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
    April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
    South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
    Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
    Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
    No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
    Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE