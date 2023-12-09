Eurobites: 2G/3G sunsets are good for the planet, says Arcep

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Eurobites: 2G/3G sunsets are good for the planet, says Arcep

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Colt hooks up with Nokia for multivendor boost; Proximus flies drones into the warehouse; OneWeb extends SoftBank's mobile reach in Japan.

  • Shutting down 2G/3G networks and migrating to 4G/5G technologies instead will be good for the environment, despite the environmental cost of scrapping 2G/3G-dependent devices that are made obsolete by the move. That's the sunny verdict of a new study from French communications regulator Arcep, which concludes that the transition to the more energy-efficient technologies will, in sustainability terms, pay for itself within six months. According to Arcep, 2G/3G networks still account for between 21% and 33% of network basestations' energy consumption, though it expects this figure to reduce to around 17% by 2025.

    Tomorrow is the first day of the rest of your life. And it might include 4G. (Source: Holmes Garden Photos/Alamy Stock Photo)
    Tomorrow is the first day of the rest of your life. And it might include 4G.
    (Source: Holmes Garden Photos/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • UK-based Colt Technology Services is hoping to boost its multivendor offering through a collaboration with Nokia which will bring the Finnish vendor's 1830 product family along with Wavesuite software into the Colt optical fold.

  • Belgium's Proximus is providing 5G connectivity for a project that is testing the use of drones to help with stock management in large warehouses. A combination of 5G and AI will be used to autonomously fly a drone into a covered storage warehouse to enable up-to-date information to be transmitted to the company's stock manager – information that is often difficult to access accurately for a variety of reasons. At the moment the technology is being put through its paces at ID2Move's premises in Nantes but the ultimate aim is to deploy it at Deltrian International's Fleurus warehouses.

  • OneWeb, the satellite connectivity company co-owned by the UK government and India's Bharti Global, has signed a distribution agreement with SoftBank to broaden SoftBank's mobile coverage in Japan. Included in the agreement is a bandwidth guarantee intended to ensure that customers get the speed and stability of service they expect.

  • UK mobile operator Three has followed in the footsteps of rival EE by bringing 4G to Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road tube stations on the London Underground. Additional stations and tunnel-to-tunnel connectivity will be added in the autumn. As with EE, the service is being provided in partnership with Boldyn Networks. Three plans to enable customers to access 4G across the entire tube network by the end of next year.

  • Swiss company Zattoo has teamed up with 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) to bring live TV streaming to cars in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The fruits of their collaboration will be shown at the forthcoming IBC show in Amsterdam. Eyes on the road, guys…

  • Openreach, the semi-autonomous network access arm of BT, has published its latest list of exchanges that are to get the full-fiber treatment as part of its wider build program. There are 19 of them, and the full list, ranging from Perth in the north to Chichester in the south, can be seen here.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Connectivity for the global enterprise: how to complete your SD-WAN solution
    How your enterprise network can weather the next storm
    Helping communities recover from disaster with always-ready, satellite-based cellular backhaul
    Meeting short-term cellular demand with satellite service
    Educational Resources Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    ZTE clinches leadership position in 5G RAN, propelling global 5G infrastructure development By ZTE
    5G Monetization Gets A Boost With New Pricing Models By Kevin Casey
    Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
    5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
    ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
    All Partner Perspectives
    FEATURED VIDEO
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
    How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
    All Guest Perspectives
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
    September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
    The Programmable Telco
    October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
    Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
    October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
    Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
    October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
    November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
    Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
    September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
    September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
    September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
    September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
    September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
    September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
    September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
    September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
    September 26, 2023 Automating the Transport Network: 2023 Survey Results and What’s Ahead
    September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
    September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
    September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
    September 28, 2023 The Impact of AI Workloads on Modern Data Center Networks
    October 3, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    October 10, 2023 Enterprise Network Transformation: Taming the Complexity of SD-WAN/SASE Deployments
    Webinar Archive
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE