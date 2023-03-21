EchoStar's Paul Gaske on how HughesNet is adding capacity and lowering latency

WASHINGTON – At last week's Satellite 2023 show, Light Reading caught up with Paul Gaske, chief operating officer at EchoStar, parent company to Hughes, to get an update on the company's forthcoming launch of its new satellite Jupiter-3 and how it will improve broadband connectivity.

Gaske also discussed direct-to-device communications and the implications for the future of the industry, key regulatory issues for satellite players and more.

Here are a few topics discussed in this video:

Update on progress and launch plans for Hughes' forthcoming Jupiter-3 satellite (1:12)

Potential use cases for direct-to-device communications (3:05)

About HughesNet's new Fusion offering for lower-latency broadband service (4:40)

Thoughts on the US government prioritizing funding for fiber broadband builds (6:08)

The most pressing policy questions for the satellite industry (7:11)

For a lightly edited conversation transcript, click the caption button on the video player above.

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.