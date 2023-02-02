Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

EchoStar moves closer to global 5G satellite network

News Analysis

Satellite operator EchoStar announced it will start building a global network of 28 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites with vendor Astro Digital that will transmit signals in the company's S-band spectrum holdings. The network will initially support the LoRa protocol for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, but EchoStar said the move is part of a long-term goal to build "a global non-terrestrial 5G network."

"With support for 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) services, the constellation will serve as a foundation for EchoStar to engineer 5G New Radio (NR) based NTN capabilities according to 3GPP release 17 specifications," according to EchoStar's announcement this week.

The financial analysts at Raymond James cheered the move. "We believe there is substantial value in EchoStar's S-band spectrum that is unrecognized," they wrote in a recent note to investors. "We feel this LEO network represents an encouraging step toward unlocking some of that value."

The analysts speculated that it will cost EchoStar between $100 million and $200 million to develop and launch the satellites over the next few years.

Spacial ambitions

EchoStar – spun out from Dish Network in 2008 – is one of a handful of aging satellite companies hoping for a second wind from 5G. Along with Iridium, Globalstar and others, EchoStar owns valuable S-band spectrum licenses in the 2GHz range that could be integrated into terrestrial 5G networks.

Working toward that goal, EchoStar late last year announced the launch of its LoRa network for customers in Europe.

"The network, operating in EchoStar Mobile's licensed S-band spectrum from the EchoStar XXI satellite, is the first to offer bi-directional, real-time LoRa-enabled connectivity across Europe using a single network," the company said in a press release.

That announcement dovetails with EchoStar's distribution deal with LEO satellite operator OneWeb, inked in 2021.

But those moves appear to be building blocks of EchoStar's broader strategy. For example, late last year EchoStar CEO Hamid Akhavan said the company is eying the burgeoning market for phone-to-satellite connections. "We are very focused on it," he said, without providing details.

This isn't the first time EchoStar executives have discussed connecting smartphones to satellites. Billionaire Charlie Ergen, who owns a majority of the voting shares in both EchoStar and Dish Network (a company building a terrestrial 5G network in the US), has repeatedly suggested some kind of future pairing between the two companies.

The regulatory angle

EchoStar's top policy executive, Jennifer Manner, offered a few more insights into the company's strategies during a Congressional hearing this week. She testified that EchoStar plans to deliver "3GPP services" at some point in the future.

"3GPP is the industry forum for developing technical specifications for 5G services, including through satellite. A number of MSS [mobile satellite service] operators have announced plans for direct-to-device and other innovative services," Manner said. "EchoStar itself, as a mobile satellite operator supporting LoRa IoT, in the very near future will deliver 3GPP services."

Manner argued that US regulators need to allocate more spectrum to satellite operators like EchoStar. She also said satellite operators themselves should be able to coordinate the usage of their fixed satellite service (FSS) spectrum with other satellite operators and with terrestrial operators.

It's no surprise Manner took that position, when EchoStar's partner company, Dish, is urging US spectrum regulators to allow both terrestrial and satellite operations in the 12GHz band.

If regulators develop new, progressive guidelines around satellite technology, Manner argued the US can remain competitive with other advanced countries like China.

"By taking the lead now, as satellite is being included in the 5G ecosystem, the US can be sure of continued leadership in the 6G Internet of the senses, where satellite networks will become even more critical," she told the House Energy and Commerce Committee Subcommittee on Communications and Technology.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Open RAN Systems Integration
3GPP Release 17: Completing the First Phase of 5G Evolution
Setting off the 5G Advanced Evolution
Enabling the metaverse with 5G
How 5G is enabling resilient communication
Why and what you need to know about 6G in 2023
Coherent Routing: A rapid evolution to IP/Optical convergence
Analyst Insights: Multi-layer SDN with enriched analytics helps operators improve customer experience
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE