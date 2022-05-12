Sign In Register
Satellite

E-Space buys RF module maker CommAgility from Wireless Telecom Group

TOULOUSE, France – E-Space, a global space company focused on bridging Earth and space with the world's most sustainable low Earth orbit (LEO) network, announced today it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CommAgility from the Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE: WTT). CommAgility is the largest stand-alone developer of embedded signal processing and Radio Frequency (RF) modules, with its own LTE PHY/stack source code for commercial grade 4G and 5G mobile networks, air-to-ground (ATG), satellite communications (satcom) and related applications.

Integrating CommAgility's custom 3GPP 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks) source code into E-Space's vertically integrated capabilities will enable E-Space to accelerate 5G NTN, 5G-Advanced and 6G innovation, speed its satellite payload and customer use case development and continuously advance its space-based connectivity solutions. Today, CommAgility's proven software already drives over 50,000 terrestrial base stations and is used for ATG and commercial satellites.

Greg Wyler, E-Space founder, chairman and CEO stated, "We look forward to welcoming CommAgility into Team E-Space. Their existing, proven and deep 5G code base along with their incredible team experience would have taken years to recreate. This puts us in a unique and leading position for the deployment of our space-based technologies. We will continue to invest heavily in this code base to enable 5G-Advanced and 6G technologies which will provide tremendous value to customers."

Tim Whelan, CEO of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., commented, "When we began to evaluate strategic options for our CommAgility business, we held numerous conversations with multiple space-based companies. It was during this process that E-Space's incredible vision, commitment to innovation and focus on end-user requirements ignited our team's excitement. We made a clear strategic decision to go with E-Space, which we believe helps unlock value for our shareholders and ensures our team and existing customers will be part of a thriving organization."

The transaction, which is expected to be completed no later than January 31, 2023, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Upon completion, E-Space will add 50 full-time CommAgility employees, inclusive of key management. The new team members are located in Europe, with some based in Leicestershire, UK and the majority based in Duisberg, Germany.

Read the press release here.

E-Space

