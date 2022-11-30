Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Demand strains SpaceX's Starlink network

News Analysis
Comment (0)

According to the latest findings from Speedtest provider Ookla, speeds on SpaceX's Starlink satellite network slowed again in Q3 across the US.

Ookla's findings are noteworthy, given that sluggish speed is one reason the FCC cited in its decision to withdraw almost $1 billion in government subsidies from Starlink.

"We cannot afford to subsidize ventures that are not delivering the promised speeds or are not likely to meet program requirements," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said earlier this year, adding that Starlink customers must also fork over $600 for a receiver for the service.

Starlink had applied for $886 million in federal funding through the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), but the agency rejected that application in August. Starlink has appealed the decision.

The satellite provider's appeal may struggle after Ookla's latest report, which found that Starlink's download speeds dropped 14% in Canada and 17% in the US from the second to the third quarter of 2022. Ookla noted that during the same period, speeds offered by fixed Internet service providers rose 8% in the US and Canada.

In the US, Starlink's service averaged 53 Mbit/s downloads, 7.2 Mbit/s uploads and latency of 67 ms.

Starlink speeds have been slowing since Q4 2021, according to Ookla. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Ookla)
Starlink speeds have been slowing since Q4 2021, according to Ookla. Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Ookla)

"Perhaps a victim of their own success," wrote Ookla's Josh Fomon in a post on the company's website, noting that Starlink has dramatically expanded its service area and customer base over the past year.

Starlink now counts around 400,000 customers and expanded services to six new countries during the third quarter. In the US, the company now counts at least 10 unique users in 75% of all US counties, up from 25% a year ago.

Analysts have warned for years that Starlink's network has limited capacity and that the addition of more customers could drag down speeds across the shared resource.

Likely as a result, Starlink has started putting limits on usage. For example, last month, it warned users who consumed more than 1TB of data per month that their speeds would be slowed. The company is also hiking prices for customers in Ukraine, where its services have emerged as key to communication in the war with Russia.

Nonetheless, Starlink appears keen to move forward. Indeed, The Anchorage Daily News reported this week that Starlink is now offering services in Alaska.

In order to expand its network capacity and support more customers, Starlink is asking the FCC for permission to deploy nearly 30,000 second-generation satellites. It currently counts roughly 4,400 first-generation satellites in orbit today.

Those second-gen satellites promise to offer services to existing mobile phones via a new deal between T-Mobile and Starlink. However, the company faces significant obstacles in launching them, including getting regulatory approval and operating the rockets necessary to launch bigger satellites.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Economic Benefits of Juniper Apstra and CN2 in a Modern 5G Network
Location Data in the Digital Transformation Era
RAN Transformation for Dummies
White Paper: Security in Open RAN
Network Integration Case Study: Accelerating open vRAN deployment
How can you accelerate RAN deployments?
Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G, & Beyond: A 2022 Heavy Reading Survey
How video analytics can kickstart the edge opportunity for telcos
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 12, 2022 5G Leads The Stride Webinar 1: Leading 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Connecting Africa With Ultra-Automation And Autonomous Networks By Kerry Doyle
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
ZTE showcases 5G-enabled digital transformation By Ken Wieland
MTN on path to unlocking 5GtoB opportunities in Africa By Ken Wieland
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE