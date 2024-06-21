Comcast teams with Starlink to connect business customers

Comcast Business is broadening its access to broadband, particularly in areas unserved or underserved by wireline networks, by enabling its enterprise customers to connect to Starlink's LEO satellite network.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

June 21, 2024

1 Min Read
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 6-16 mission blasts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida
(Source: US Space Force/Alamy Stock Photo)

Comcast's business unit is expanding broadband access to its customers – and taking a more agnostic approach to it – after forging a connectivity deal with Starlink, Elon Musk's low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband service.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the "strategic agreement" announced Friday calls for Starlink to provide connections to Comcast Business' enterprise customers, particularly in regions that are underserved by wireline networks.

Comcast Business said the deal comes together as enterprises face the challenge of keeping disparate locations online in relatively rural areas that have access to a dearth of connectivity options.

According to Starlink, users typically see download speeds in the range of 25 Mbit/s to 220 Mbit/s, with the "majority" getting speeds of over 100 Mbit/s. Upstream speeds are typically in the range of 5 Mbit/s to 20 Mbit/s along with latencies of 25 milliseconds to 60 milliseconds on land, and 100 milliseconds or more in some remote areas.

"As the first major network provider to collaborate with Starlink, we're excited to uniquely enhance our extensive managed connectivity portfolio with advanced satellite capabilities to better serve our enterprise customers," Jon Friedman, SVP of product strategy and operations at Comcast Business, said in a statement. "Starlink's LEO satellite technology complements our existing network infrastructure, extends our reach and further enhances Comcast Business' ability to deliver reliable connectivity solutions to enterprises with a human touch."

As part of its national, managed connectivity coverage, Comcast Business also supplies access to cellular networks for both "active and passive backup."

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 6-16 mission blasts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida
Satellite
Comcast teams with Starlink to connect business customersComcast teams with Starlink to connect business customers
byJeff Baumgartner
Jun 21, 2024
1 Min Read
A woman takes a photo on her smartphone at MWC
Smartphones & Devices
Meteoric demand for low-priced smartphones – Omdia reportMeteoric demand for low-priced smartphones – Omdia report
byKelsey Ziser
Jun 21, 2024
3 Min Read
Money printing machine printing 100 dollar banknotes
Cable Technology
Fueled by network upgrades, cable outside plant spending to peak in 2027 – Dell'OroFueled by network upgrades, cable outside plant spending to peak in 2027 – Dell'Oro
byJeff Baumgartner
Jun 21, 2024
3 Min Read
Red landline phone receivers hanging
Mobile Core
Will US Mobile succeed where Google Fi failed?Will US Mobile succeed where Google Fi failed?
byMike Dano
Jun 21, 2024
5 Min Read
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?
NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'