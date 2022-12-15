China's Sichuan Airlines partners with Viasat for in-flight connections

CHENGDU, Sichuan, CARLSBAD, Calif., and BEIJING – Sichuan Airlines, a Chinese air carrier, Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and AeroSat Link Technology Co., Ltd. (AeroSat Link), a subsidiary of China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd. (China Satcom), today announced the airline has selected Viasat's industry-leading In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) technology and equipment for installation on its Airbus A320 family of aircraft. When in service, the Viasat terminal installed on the aircraft will connect to China Satcom's Ka-band satellite network and AeroSat Link's digital IFC service to provide IFC service to passengers and crew.

The combination of Viasat's IFC equipment, China Satcom's satellite network and AeroSat Link's digital services will enable video streaming, Internet browsing, messaging, social media, business applications and more to each connected device on these equipped aircraft. Enhancing in-flight connectivity is a key part of furthering Sichuan Airlines' position as an industry leader in China and reflects how the carrier is embracing passenger demand for staying connected in the air, while continuing to enrich the onboard digital experience.

China Satcom and ASL jointly stated, "We are very pleased to partner with Viasat. The combination of its cutting-edge technology, reliable equipment, and rich experience with China Satcom's powerful high-throughput Ka-band satellite network enables us to provide Sichuan Airlines an IFC experience comparable to that on the ground. We will provide high-speed, reliable, and excellent network services to more airlines and users."

China's aviation sector has been growing very quickly. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), 2021 ended with approximately 4,000 active commercial aircraft operated by Chinese carriers, of which just 842 offered onboard Wi-Fi, most of which only allowed streaming onboard content. While China's domestic aviation market was already the largest in the world in 2020, the IATA estimates China will support 1.6 billion annual passengers in 2037 (up from 0.6 billion in 2018), the vast majority of whom will board with internet-enabled Personal Electronic Devices (PEDs).

Viasat, China Satcom and AeroSat Link will each maintain its own intellectual property and will operate its equipment using a multi-layered approach to network services.

Read the full press release here.

