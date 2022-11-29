Bullitt's phone-to-satellite service to use MediaTek chips

READING, UK – Bullitt Group, the innovative British smartphone company, has partnered with the world's leading chipset supplier, MediaTek, to launch the world's first smartphone to include two-way satellite messaging technology. The phone and OTT satellite service will be commercially available in the first quarter of 2023 and incorporate a free of charge satellite SOS feature*.

Bullitt and MediaTek have worked together over the last 18 months to enable the addition of direct to satellite communication in the next generation of Bullitt designed 5G smartphones. Bullitt is the first to use MediaTek's 3GPP NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) chipset. Proprietary software and service components have also been developed in parallel to provide the OTT satellite messaging service.

Device software is intelligent and switches to the satellite link only when no cellular or Wi-Fi connection is available. The service integrates with the user's existing contacts to provide a seamless experience when using the satellite link to communicate with a phone on a cellular network. The time to initially connect to the satellite and send a message is around 10 seconds.

Bullitt designs and manufactures mobile phones under brand licenses from Cat (Caterpillar Inc) and Motorola. Over 13 years, we have developed a deep understanding of our customers who, due to the nature of their lifestyle or job, often find themselves in the great outdoors and frequently on the fringes of cellular coverage. Globally, mobile phone users lose signal for tens of billions of hours each year …. Americans alone lose cell coverage for over 22 billion hours annually**. Loss of signal is something we have all experienced at some time. Depending on the situation, that can mean inconvenience, frustration, anxiety, lost productivity or even loss of life.

