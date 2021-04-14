Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Biden's broadband bill could torpedo a DirecTV-Dish combo – analyst

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/14/2021
Comment (0)

Dish Network Chairman Charlie Ergen has been adamant that a merger of Dish and DirecTV is a fait accompli. But a proposed infrastructure bill under President Biden might dampen Ergen's enthusiasm and perhaps drive the possibility of any such marriage off the rails, reckons a top industry analyst.

Biden's proposed bill, which includes $100 billion for rural broadband, could effectively deliver a "body blow" to any chance to merge the satellite TV businesses of DirecTV and Dish, MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett surmises in a new report.

The proposed bill could make such a deal easier to pass muster at the US Department of Justice (and possibly at the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission), because it targets rural markets that would have usually represented the biggest impediment to a DirecTV-Dish combo. But that same bill also goes after the same rural markets that also represent "the most critical backstop for the satellite industry," Moffett explained.

A focus on that rural backstop, which includes areas that can't get cable TV or OTT-delivered video services, has helped both DirecTV and Dish to slow down subscriber losses in recent quarters.

Click here for a larger version of this image.
Click here for a larger version of this image.

"The Biden infrastructure bill explicitly targets taking the 'rural core' of customers historically served exclusively by satellite providers, to zero," Moffett explained. "If such a thing were to actually happen, it would certainly make it easier to sell a satellite merger in DC – there would no longer be a significant part of the country where it could be argued that a satellite TV merger would take the number of competitors from two to one."

But the bill also stands to "gut the last reliable defensive stronghold for satellite TV," he added. "The risk to satellite from the infrastructure bill is there with or without a merger. But it highlights what is perhaps still the biggest impediment to a merger."

Shrinking synergies

And there are other impediments to consider. Others include the continued acceleration of cord cutting, which has also slowed down gross additions at both providers that, in Moffett's view, reduces the value of a merger, cuts into the synergies of such a deal and makes a merger just that much harder to finance.

Click here for a larger version of this image.
Click here for a larger version of this image.

"Unfortunately, the synergies have been getting smaller, and the longer a merger is delayed, the smaller they will get," wrote Moffett, who estimates that a merger could generate about $2.5 million annual in total savings when factoring in elements such as SG&A costs and improved programming and cost of subscriber acquisition costs.

Adding to the complexity is AT&T's recent move to spin-off DirecTV, though the analyst does not necessarily see that as a move to clear the regulatory decks for a merger with Dish, in part because "legal ownership in the eyes of regulators didn't change."

"The change in capitalization doesn't address any of the reasons the DOJ (during the previous administration) reportedly indicated that they would be disinclined to approve a deal," Moffett explained. "The new administration, on the surface, would only seem to make a deal less likely.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
MONETIZE THE ENTERPRISE-6 WAYS TO CAPTURE THE B2B OPPORTUNITY
THE 3 KEY DIGITAL MEDIATION CHALLENGES - AND HOW TO SOLVE THEM
APAC CSP BOOSTS EFFICIENCY OF ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS WITH CSG
Webinar: Virtualized RAN: 4G/5G Strategies, Opportunities and Pitfalls
How To Build and Operate At The Edge for CSPs
Empowering industries at the network edge (a Mobile Europe supplement)
Heavy Reading: 5G edge cloud infrastructure and security
Security in Open RAN
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
How to Right-Size Your Network Operations With Converged SDN Transport By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Mass Scale Infrastructure Campaign & Product Marketing, Cisco
A Big Technology Boost Is Coming to Telecom By Sandro Tavares, Director, Telecom Systems Marketing, Dell
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
Four ways to unlock more B2B opportunities and 5G value By Haifa El Ashkar, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, CSG
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE