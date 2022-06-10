AXESS Networks and Viasat partner to expand maritime services

ATHENS, Greece – AXESS Networks Maritime, a global leader of satellite-based maritime communications solutions, announced today a strategic partnership agreement with Viasat, a global communications company that provides high-capacity satellite broadband services and secure networking systems.

Viasat delivers enhanced satellite connectivity solutions to various mobility markets through its integrated platform of Ka-band satellites and ground infrastructure. For maritime customers that expect and need high-performing internet at sea, Viasat brings powerful offshore internet service within a specific maritime plan. Viasat is readying to launch its next generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3, which will deliver additional broadband capacity to maritime customers. Broadband capacity is critical to ensure consistent, high-quality connectivity. Viasat's customers include superyachts and ferry operators around the world that expect an unrivaled and cost-efficient connectivity experience at sea.

To grow its maritime operations globally, Viasat has entered a strategic partnership with AXESS Networks Maritime – in fact, it is one of Viasat's first key partnerships.

AXESS Maritime's role in the strategic partnership will be to expand the reach of Viasat's maritime operations globally by delivering wide ranging solutions and services. AXESS Maritime offers strong regional and global networks and provides the complete cycle from network design, installation and implementation to vessel monitoring and 24/7 global NOC support. Each project implementation is fully flexible and tailored to the specific operational requirements.

The multi-year agreement came into effect in September 2022.

