Atlas puts another $100M into AST SpaceMobile

HOUSTON – Atlas Credit Partners ("ACP"), an asset management firm specializing in investing and partnering with businesses on a direct basis, today announced a $100 million strategic financing to AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ("AST") (NASDAQ: ASTS), with approximately $50 million funded at closing.

The ACP credit facility will provide AST with additional resources to continue building a globally connected satellite-based cellular broadband network directly accessible by standard mobile phones. Capital from the ACP facility will allow AST to reach its next commercial milestones, including satellite implementation and integration.

"We are thrilled to partner with Atlas Credit Partners as we continue to pursue our mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by billions of people around the world," said Sean Wallace, Chief Financial Officer of AST SpaceMobile. "Atlas Credit Partners' financial commitment to us is an important part of our comprehensive financing plan."

ACP's investment builds upon AST's existing capital base of approximately $800 million invested to date. This investment, along with AST's robust suite of proprietary technology, best-in-class manufacturing facilities, and existing partnerships with telecom industry leaders such as AT&T, Vodafone, and American Tower, will allow the Midland, TX-based company to further its goal of building a global satellite-based telecommunications network.

Read the full press release here.

AST SpaceMobile