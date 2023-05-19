Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

AT&T blasts T-Mobile's SpaceX plans as 'woefully insufficient'

News Analysis

AT&T argued in a filing with the FCC that T-Mobile and SpaceX haven't sufficiently provided the details necessary to convince regulators to allow them to move forward with their phone-to-satellite plans.

"The FCC's rules do not permit SpaceX's proposed use of T-Mobile's terrestrial spectrum, and Applicants fail to even request – much less justify – rule waivers that would be necessary to authorize their proposed SCS [supplemental coverage from space] authorizations," AT&T wrote in a lengthy filing. "More broadly, the Applicants' technical showings are woefully insufficient regarding the risk of harmful interference posed by their planned SCS deployments. SpaceX and T-Mobile's applications fall far short of meeting the threshold for waiver and cannot be granted in their current state."

AT&T basically argued that neither T-Mobile nor SpaceX has done its homework. The operator said the companies haven't provided the necessary technical details to support their plans to connect T-Mobile phones to SpaceX satellites using T-Mobile's PCS G Block spectrum.

(Source: Andrey Suslov / Alamy Stock Vector)
(Source: Andrey Suslov / Alamy Stock Vector)

"AT&T supports the Commission continuing a case-by-case waiver approach to SCS operations," AT&T concluded in its filing. "But the [T-Mobile and SpaceX] application in this proceeding falls far short of the waiver standard and raises questions that require further technical analysis and clarification. The applications should not be granted unless and until SpaceX and T-Mobile are able to make the required showings."

Chasing the same goal

AT&T's new filing – made in response to an FCC inquiry into T-Mobile's phone-to-satellite plans with SpaceX – is noteworthy considering AT&T is pursuing almost exactly the same service via its own partnership with AST SpaceMobile. Like SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile plans to use the terrestrial spectrum holdings of operators like AT&T to connect everyday smartphones to its planned satellite constellation.

AT&T recently made its satellite calling ambitions official via a new FCC filing that would give AST SpaceMobile a lease to some of its 850MHz A and B Block spectrum as well as some of its lower 700MHz B and C Block spectrum. T-Mobile has inked a similar spectrum leasing agreement with SpaceX.

However, in its newest filing, AT&T argued that "AT&T and AST intend to provide the demonstrations necessary to show that they will not cause interference to any authorized terrestrial systems." The operator also pointed to recent successful voice calls between an AT&T phone and AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 satellite.

"To date, it does not appear that SpaceX and T-Mobile have begun testing any SCS deployments," AT&T wrote.

Thus, it appears that AT&T is hoping to gain a competitive lead against T-Mobile in the pursuit of phone-to-satellite connections by encouraging regulators to block or delay T-Mobile's regulatory requests with SpaceX.

D2D, SCS and the battle royale

AT&T, T-Mobile and others are chasing the "direct to device" (D2D) opportunity. (In FCC filings regarding the use of terrestrial spectrum for such services, players are now using the new SCS, supplemental coverage from space, initialism.)

Whatever the initialism, the technology promises to connect regular smartphones with satellites in a move that would essentially eliminate cellular dead zones. Initial services will likely support only emergency text messages, but future services – those relying on more and bigger satellites – could potentially support more services ranging from voice calling to high-speed video. The ramifications of such services are significant, considering they could reduce or eliminate the need for cell towers in rural areas.

Apple first proved out the D2D space with its new iPhone 14, which can connect to Globalstar satellites. That service uses specialized chipsets and Globalstar's satellite spectrum. SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile and Lynk Global – which don't have that kind of spectrum – are hoping to bypass that problem by using mobile operators' terrestrial spectrum holdings for D2D services.

But that would require regulators at the FCC to sign off on the use of terrestrial spectrum for satellite-based services. That's not necessarily a straightforward proposition because satellite-based connections could interfere with nearby terrestrial connections.

That issue is at the heart of AT&T's new argument against T-Mobile and SpaceX.

Moreover, AT&T isn't the only company sounding the alarm. "SpaceX's proposed service request ... introduces a host of practical, technological, and interference concerns for MSS [mobile-satellite service] operators like Omnispace," the company wrote in its own opposition to the T-Mobile and SpaceX proposal.

Omnispace is hoping to offer its own D2D services via its own spectrum holdings, and therefore would benefit from any delays to T-Mobile's D2D efforts with SpaceX.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5 Digital Monetization Use Cases
ACP Optimized Sales Datasheet
Embracing Digital Ecosystems with Partner Management
Finding the Right Path for B2B2C Success
Why CSPs Need a Clear Omnichannel Strategy to Sell B2B2X Services
How Embracing Automation Can Boost Productivity, Lower Costs, and Transform Your Operations
USA Mobile Network Report
The Innovation Agenda
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE