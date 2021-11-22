"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

AST SpaceMobile warns of possible launch delays

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 11/22/2021
Comment (0)

AST SpaceMobile, a startup that hopes to deliver cellular connections from space, warned that it might not be able to launch its newest satellite through SpaceX early next year, as it had previously planned.

However, company officials said any potential delay will only last a few months.

If AST SpaceMobile does decide to delay the launch of its newest satellite, the company said it will need to pay SpaceX a "rebooking" fee, though the company did not say how much that would cost. Company officials said they haven't yet decided whether they will need to delay the launch, but will need to decide by Wednesday of next week.

The development helps to underscore the difficulties faced by AST SpaceMobile and other companies in the burgeoning satellite industry. The sector has generated a massive amount of interest in recent years following efforts by SpaceX, Amazon and others to launch thousands of tiny satellites to provide space-based Internet connections and other services.

For its part, AST SpaceMobile hopes to eventually launch dozens of satellites that it plans to use to connect directly to existing smartphones. That setup, according to the company, could virtually eliminate all cellular dead zones by providing space-based signals to phones that travel outside of existing, terrestrial-based cellular coverage areas.

As AST SpaceMobile pursues this new technology, the company is working to launch its third test satellite, BlueWalker 3 (BW3). The company had hoped to launch the satellite via a SpaceX rocket sometime between March and April of next year, but it warned last week that it might not be able to make SpaceX's December 1 deadline for confirming its cargo on that launch.

"At this time we believe it is likely that we may elect to do so [delay] to provide additional time for BW3 testing and final launch preparation," the company wrote in its quarterly financial filings. AST SpaceMobile added that it expects to spend a total of almost $70 million developing BW3.

If it misses the SpaceX launch, the company said it would be able to launch its satellite via another SpaceX mission or a launch from another rocket operator.

If AST SpaceMobile does launch its third testing satellite, the company said it would then spend six months testing its services with mobile network operators across the Americas, Africa, Europe and Japan. AST SpaceMobile said it recently inked new commercial agreements with operators including MTN Group, YTL in Malaysia and Somcable in Somaliland. The company has previously disclosed agreements with the likes of AT&T, Vodafone and Rakuten.

AST SpaceMobile said its broader launch plans currently remain in place.

"We are also in the development and design process of our first constellation phase of 20 satellites," the company wrote in its most recent quarterly filing. "We are currently planning our first commercial satellite launches for the BB1 satellites to begin during the last quarter of 2022 and continue during the first two or potentially three quarters of 2023. This first phase of satellites is expected to provide satellite coverage in the 49 Equatorial countries, representing a total population of approximately 1.6 billion people, with 20 satellites. We currently plan to achieve full global mobile coverage after the completion of the launches required to deploy an additional 90 satellites which we are targeting to begin launching during the last quarter of 2023 and continue during 2024, assuming the first phase is successfully completed in the anticipated time frame."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
IDC Paper - Empowering Telecom Operators to Deploy vRAN on Cloud and Edge Infrastructure
eBook: Accelerate growth and innovation: a modern approach to order management
5G & Beyond for Dummies’ eBook
Transform How Your Customers Buy and Sell Wholesale Broadband Connectivity
Zero Downtime System Replacements
The Future of Distributed Cloud
Plotting Your intelligent Systems Journey
Dell Technologies Reference Architecture for Wind River® Studio
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE