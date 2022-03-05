Sign In Register
Satellite

Analysys Mason acquires Northern Sky Research

5/3/2022
Comment (0)

LONDON – Analysys Mason, a world-leading management consultancy focused on telecoms, media and technology (TMT), today announced the acquisition of Northern Sky Research (NSR), a specialist satellite and space research and consulting firm.

Founded in 2000, NSR is a prominent global provider of satellite and space market research and consulting services specialising in the analysis of growth opportunities across four core industry sectors: satellite communications, satellite & space applications, financial analysis and satellite & space infrastructure.

The combination of NSR's industry-leading satellite and space expertise and Analysys Mason's strong international market position in the TMT sector will provide an exceptional breadth of services to new and existing clients worldwide, underpinned by a unique knowledge base spanning 5G, fibre and satellite platforms.

"We have long admired Christopher and the NSR team for their world-class analysis and insights in the satellite and space industry and are delighted to welcome them to Analysys Mason." says Bram Moerman, Executive Vice Chair, Analysys Mason. "At a time when 5G and satellite technologies and investment models are converging with disruptive effect, this acquisition couldn't be more timely, and puts us in a unique position to advise our clients on these important developments."

Christopher Baugh, founder and CEO of NSR said, "We are very excited to be joining Analysys Mason. Against a backdrop of accelerating integration of terrestrial and satellite networks, as well as the rapid expansion of space activities worldwide, our combined knowledge and track record provides a tremendous opportunity to enhance our position globally as a satellite and space research and consulting provider."

Analysys Mason has its head office in London, and offices in Bonn, Cambridge, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kolkata, Lund, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, New Delhi, New York, Oslo, Paris, Singapore and Stockholm.

Analysys Mason

