Satellite

Airshare selects Viasat in-flight connectivity for new aircraft deliveries

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/16/2022
Comment (0)

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced that it will install its high-performance, Ka-band in-flight connectivity (IFC) system on Airshare's new Bombardier Challenger 350 deliveries and future Challenger 3500 deliveries that begin next year. The first installation on an Airshare Challenger 350 was completed in July 2022, with additional installations occurring over the second half of this year.

By selecting Viasat, Airshare will provide fractional owners traveling on these aircraft a high-speed connectivity solution during all phases of flight, including taxi, takeoff and landing. Viasat's high speed connectivity will enable Airshare passengers to enjoy the same connected services in the air as they do on the ground, including high-quality video streaming, video conferencing, access to corporate VPN, and more. Viasat's satellite capacity will enable all devices onboard to stream simultaneously, even in dense geographical areas with heavy aviation traffic.

Airshare is strategically expanding its revolutionary fractional ownership program beyond its core markets in the central United States, with plans to begin serving customers on the East Coast in the near future. Airshare's days-based program appeals to both business and leisure travelers seeking to maximize their efficiency and productivity, making in-flight connectivity a key ingredient of the overall service.

Today, Viasat's Ka-band satellite network covers over 90 percent of business aviation routes. The Company's next generation ViaSat-3 constellation is a trio of satellites that are expected to provide near global coverage, and will offer Airshare additional capacity to meet its expanding connectivity needs.

Read the full press release here.

Viasat

