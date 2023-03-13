Adtran and Satelles partner to deliver secure Satellite Time and Location (STL)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open and disaggregated networking solutions, and Satelles, Inc., the leading supplier of secure time and location technology using low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration will enable operators of critical infrastructure to safeguard their timing networks with Satellite Time and Location (STL) technology. By integrating Satelles' STL into its Oscilloquartz network synchronization products, Adtran will provide an alternative to GNSS systems or a way to augment them with enhanced reliability and security. With the ability to deliver highly precise PNT service, even in GNSS-denied applications, STL offers a vital resource for mobile operators, power utility companies, government, scientific research and more.

STL provides augmented and secure backup for GPS or other GNSS by harnessing encrypted signals transmitted via LEO satellites. It ensures timing and location information that is highly precise, robustly secure, and accessible worldwide. STL is effectively impervious to cyberattacks and is far less susceptible to GNSS vulnerabilities such as signal disruption and manipulation. And because STL signals are up to 1,000 times stronger than GNSS, they can easily reach into buildings and other hard-to-reach locations. Through its partnership with Satelles, Adtran's Oscilloquartz division will incorporate these benefits into its end-to-end timing toolkit. What's more, as well as integrating STL into its grandmaster clocks, it will develop miniature M.2 form factor STL receiver modules for third-party product integration.

