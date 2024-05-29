A third Chinese LEO satellite contender emerges

A third Chinese company has entered the low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite race as China tries to play catchup with Starlink and OneWeb.

Shanghai Hongqing Technology Co last week applied to the ITU for 10,000 low-earth orbit slots. Its Honghu-3 constellation joins the central government's Guowang and the Shanghai government-backed G60 Starlink as China's candidates to provide ubiquitous satellite broadband.

Hongqing, part-owned by privately held Beijing-based rocket maker Landspace, was founded in 2017 and lists its address in the Songjiang district, the heart of Shanghai's aerospace corridor.

It has just begun building a joint satellite and rocket manufacturing plant with Landspace in nearby Wuxi. Its other funding sources are not known.

The company's ITU application gives existing satellite players the opportunity to consider whether the proposed slots would interfere with their own orbits. Even if granted of course it doesn't mean those slots will be taken up.

The emergence of yet another LEO satellite player with no sign of imminent launch by either of the earlier satellite projects underlines the gap between China and its western rivals.

More than 6,000 Starlink satellites are in orbit, with SpaceX delivering another 23 into space in its most recent launch on May 28.

Expected surge in launches

The biggest problem is the lack of a launch vehicle comparable to SpaceX Falcon 9, which can carry more than 100 satellites at a time.

However, a new spaceport in Hainan is being expanded to accommodate an expected surge in launches, Space News reports.

The national LEO satellite network has become a high priority for China. Affordable satellite broadband is seen as essential for remote connectivity and for the development of the 'low-altitude economy', involving integration with Beidou and 5G.

But it is also seen as critical military infrastructure. As Starlink's important role in Ukraine has become apparent, PLA analysts are weighing its impact on a possible future conflict over Taiwan.

A similar sense of urgency prevails on the other side of the Taiwan Strait, where officials fear that in a blockade or a war China will cut their international fiber links, crippling the economy.

Taiwan won't allow Starlink into the market because Musk's heavy business involvement in China makes him a risk (Musk last year declared his support for China's Taiwan policy), so it is exploring alternatives.

It has begun working with OneWeb and SES to build an emergency communication network with 700 nodes around the island.

Taiwan also has begun its own satellite broadband system, but that is still at an "experimental development stage," CNN reported earlier this month.