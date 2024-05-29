A third Chinese LEO satellite contender emerges

Privately backed LEO satellite firm Hongqing files for 10,000 orbital slots as it joins the race to challenge Starlink.

Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

May 29, 2024

3 Min Read
A satellite dish and a satellite with lines of computer code and numbers in the background.
(Source: Klaus Ohlenschlaeger/Alamy Stock Photo)

A third Chinese company has entered the low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite race as China tries to play catchup with Starlink and OneWeb.

Shanghai Hongqing Technology Co last week applied to the ITU for 10,000 low-earth orbit slots. Its Honghu-3 constellation joins the central government's Guowang and the Shanghai government-backed G60 Starlink as China's candidates to provide ubiquitous satellite broadband.

Hongqing, part-owned by privately held Beijing-based rocket maker Landspace, was founded in 2017 and lists its address in the Songjiang district, the heart of Shanghai's aerospace corridor.

It has just begun building a joint satellite and rocket manufacturing plant with Landspace in nearby Wuxi. Its other funding sources are not known.

The company's ITU application gives existing satellite players the opportunity to consider whether the proposed slots would interfere with their own orbits. Even if granted of course it doesn't mean those slots will be taken up.

The emergence of yet another LEO satellite player with no sign of imminent launch by either of the earlier satellite projects underlines the gap between China and its western rivals.

More than 6,000 Starlink satellites are in orbit, with SpaceX delivering another 23 into space in its most recent launch on May 28.

Expected surge in launches

The biggest problem is the lack of a launch vehicle comparable to SpaceX Falcon 9, which can carry more than 100 satellites at a time.

However, a new spaceport in Hainan is being expanded to accommodate an expected surge in launches, Space News reports.

The national LEO satellite network has become a high priority for China. Affordable satellite broadband is seen as essential for remote connectivity and for the development of the 'low-altitude economy', involving integration with Beidou and 5G.

But it is also seen as critical military infrastructure. As Starlink's important role in Ukraine has become apparent, PLA analysts are weighing its impact on a possible future conflict over Taiwan.

A similar sense of urgency prevails on the other side of the Taiwan Strait, where officials fear that in a blockade or a war China will cut their international fiber links, crippling the economy.

Taiwan won't allow Starlink into the market because Musk's heavy business involvement in China makes him a risk (Musk last year declared his support for China's Taiwan policy), so it is exploring alternatives.

It has begun working with OneWeb and SES to build an emergency communication network with 700 nodes around the island.

Taiwan also has begun its own satellite broadband system, but that is still at an "experimental development stage," CNN reported earlier this month.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Robert Clark

Robert Clark

Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

Robert Clark is an independent technology editor and researcher based in Hong Kong. In addition to contributing to Light Reading, he also has his own blog,  Electric Speech (http://www.electricspeech.com). 

See more from Robert Clark
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

AST SpaceMobile is one of several phone-to-satellite players.
Satellite
Verizon follows AT&T into space
Verizon follows AT&T into space

May 29, 2024

Semiconductor_Unsplash
Semiconductors
China sets up $47.5B chip fund as other Asian countries bolster local chip production
China sets up $47.5B chip fund as other Asian countries bolster local chip production

May 29, 2024

Fountain in Genoa, Italy
Optical Networking
Eurobites: EXA sets up Genoa cable-landing station
Eurobites: EXA sets up Genoa cable-landing station

May 29, 2024

6G Global Summit panel
6G
Spectrum efficiency a more likely business case for 6G than AI or XR
Spectrum efficiency a more likely business case for 6G than AI or XR

May 29, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our latest videos

thumbnail
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'
Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement and Transformation, MetTel
The Edge Network
MetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunitiesMetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunities
Dish CTO Eben Albertyn in black and white
Open RAN
Dish's networking chief on the importance of timeDish's networking chief on the importance of time