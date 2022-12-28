2022 in review: Starlink's big year

From war zones to disaster areas and rural communities, SpaceX's low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband service has served as a lifeline for many in need of an Internet connection.

But it hasn't all been rosy. Between the company's CEO Elon Musk threatening to pull service out of Ukraine – and then changing his mind – to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) awarding Starlink $885.5 million through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) – and then changing its mind — the year had its twists and turns. (SpaceX has appealed the rejection of its RDOF funds.)

Beyond its political troubles, Starlink has also faced questions about its speed and capacity capabilities as it grows, and the company reportedly has financial concerns too.

Nevertheless, SpaceX is forging ahead. The company has over 3,500 satellites in orbit, with approval from the FCC to deploy 7,500 (out of its requested 30,000). The field – and skies – will only get more crowded next year and beyond, with emerging competition from the likes of OneWeb, and with Amazon's Project Kuiper set to launch "two prototype satellites" for its own broadband service in early 2023.

Catch up on some of Light Reading's Starlink coverage from 2022 below.

