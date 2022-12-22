2022 in review: Dish serves up 5G

It's been a pivotal year for Dish Network as it finally shifted its 5G ambitions from Powerpoint and into the real world.

During the course of 2022, Dish switched on a 5G network running open RAN technologies across roughly 20% of the US population, using around 10,000 cell towers. And although the network still does not match those operated by companies like T-Mobile and Verizon – at least not yet – it represents hardening of a strategy that Dish embarked on more than a decade ago, when the company first started purchasing spectrum licenses.

1/14/22 – AT&T, Dish win big in Andromeda auction, Verizon gets nothing

(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

1/24/22 – Will Dish move into 'phase 2' of its 5G buildout?

(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

2/24/22 – Dish and DirecTV's pay-TV biz will 'just melt away' without a merger, Ergen says

(Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor)

2/25/22 – The time I visited a Dish 5G cell site

(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

3/14/22 – AWS opens the curtain on its 5G strategy for Dish

(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

4/25/22 – Dish's private 5G strategy gets clearer

(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

4/26/22 – Dish's June 14 deadline for 5G begins to loom large

(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

5/18/22 – Dish is not wedded to AWS after all

(Iain Morris, International Editor)

6/14/22 – Dish's 5G goes live across the country

(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

6/21/22 – Four key observations from Dish's 5G launch

(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

6/21/22 – Dish's new T-Mobile deal could be a blow to AT&T

(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

7/14/22 – A photo tour through Dish's 5G headquarters

(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

8/4/22 – Dish expected to walk away from T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum

(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

9/7/22 – The 3 biggest iPhone 14 takeaways: Satellites, eSIMs and Dish

(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

10/12/22 – Dish Network in talks to sell Boost to Ergen's SPAC

(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

11/22/22 – Dish begins publishing APIs, courting developers for 5G

(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

—The Staff, Light Reading