2022 in review: Dish serves up 5G
It's been a pivotal year for Dish Network as it finally shifted its 5G ambitions from Powerpoint and into the real world.
During the course of 2022, Dish switched on a 5G network running open RAN technologies across roughly 20% of the US population, using around 10,000 cell towers. And although the network still does not match those operated by companies like T-Mobile and Verizon – at least not yet – it represents hardening of a strategy that Dish embarked on more than a decade ago, when the company first started purchasing spectrum licenses.
