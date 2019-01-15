& cplSiteName &
Sandvine’s Global Internet Phenomena: The Trends Shaping Networks Worldwide

1/15/2019
Did you know that Netflix is almost 15% of all Internet downstream traffic worldwide? Or that Google services consume over 40% of all connections in Asia? Explore these data points and many more in Sandvine's 2018 Global Internet Phenomena report at https://www.sandvine.com/phenomena.
