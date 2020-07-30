Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Samsung looks chipper in Q2 as the world works from home

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 7/30/2020
Comment (0)

It was a case of thanks for the memory chips.

Without a sterling performance here, and a useful one-off gain at its display panel business – we'll come to that in a minute – Samsung Electronics would have found the Q2 going much tougher.

Hot chip: While these go better with mayonnaise, Samsung's chip business saved the tech giant's bacon in Q2. (Source: Gilly on Unsplash)
Hot chip: While these go better with mayonnaise, Samsung's chip business saved the tech giant's bacon in Q2. (Source: Gilly on Unsplash)

As it was, helped by strong demand for DRAM chips – plus some trimming of marketing costs – the South Korean giant posted a brisk 23% year-on-year increase in operating profits, to 8.15 trillion Korean won (US$6.8 billion).

Samsung's semiconductor business contributed KRW5.43 trillion ($4.5 billion) of that sum.

Home fries
As more people work from home because of the pandemic, this has translated into stronger PC and data center demand – which is great for memory chip sales.

Semiconductors, which contribute the bulk of revenue at the device solutions division, posted a hearty 13% increase in Q2 turnover, year-on-year, to KRW18.23 trillion ($15.2 billion).

Memory chips now account for 80% of semiconductor business. The share was 76% during the same quarter the year previously.

Show off: Samsung's display screens - here in action in Times Square - boosted Q2 2020. Picture source: Samsung
Show off: Samsung's display screens - here in action in Times Square - boosted Q2 2020. Picture source: Samsung

Samsung gave no details about a "one-time gain" at its display panel business, but it was big enough to improve earnings despite weaker demand.

A Bloomberg report reckoned it was some sort of compensation payment from Apple, in the region of KRW1.1 trillion ($920 million), because it apparently ordered fewer displays than expected.

Down but not out
The economic downturn caused by COVID-19, plus the impact of store closures, has perhaps inevitably meant a shrinking market for products sold by Samsung's IT and mobile communications (IM) business unit.

Q2 sales at the "mobile" segment, largely because of declining smartphone revenue in North America and Europe, fell 18%, year-on-year, to KRW19.8 trillion ($16.6 billion). On a quarter-on-quarter basis the drop was 21%.

Rubbing salt into Samsung's smartphone wounds, market research firm Canalys reported today that Huawei – buoyed by sales in China – dislodged Samsung from top spot in Q2 when it came to smartphone shipments.

Samsung, said Canalys, shipped 53.7 million smartphones during the quarter. That's a massive 30% drop compared with Q2 2019. (Huawei shipped 55.8 million devices.)

Want to know more about AI and automation? Check out our dedicated AI and automation channel here on Light Reading.

Samsung nonetheless thought smartphone sales will pick up in Q3, helped by the launch of new flagship models, including the Galaxy Note and a new foldable phone.

Samsung does not give a performance breakout of its network's business that sits within IM, but said 5G infrastructure investments were delayed in both domestic and overseas markets due to the "global spread of COVID-19."

The South Korean government's desire for the country's big three operators to spend more on 5G may well have to wait longer than previously expected.

Consolidated Q2 revenue at Samsung Electronics was KRW52.97 trillion ($44.3 billion), down 4% compared with Q2 2019.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE