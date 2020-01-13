Samsung Acquires TeleWorld Solutions to Accelerate US 5G Network Expansion

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the completion of an agreement to acquire TeleWorld Solutions (TWS), a network services provider headquartered in Chantilly, VA. TWS provides network design, testing and optimization services to mobile service and cable operators, equipment OEMs and other companies across the U.S. With network builds associated with 5G and 4G LTE enhancements advancing in the U.S, the acquisition will address the need for end-to-end support in delivering network solutions.

TWS, a privately owned company, will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America, Inc. The service offerings and customers of TWS complement Samsung’s growth among networks infrastructure clients. With competencies in radio frequency (RF) and network design service—as well as installation, testing, and optimization services—TWS will continue to serve its existing customers and clients they currently support with Samsung. The TWS leadership team will continue to manage the business and, together with Samsung, address the network upgrade cycle occurring in the US.

With a growing position in the US networks industry, along with its 5G technology leadership, Samsung Networks has collaborated with major U.S. network operators to fulfill 5G’s network expansion. As its growth continues through network operator agreements and enterprises seeking their own cellular networks, the combination of Samsung and TWS will help customers address next-generation demands.

For over 40 years, Samsung has had a strong presence in the U.S., investing more than $30 billion and currently employing over 20,000 workers across the country. Samsung has demonstrated the power of 5G with end-to-end solutions from semiconductor, mobile phone and network infrastructure through U.S. initiatives such as the 5G Innovation Zone at their Samsung Austin Semiconductor facility in Texas and a collaboration to create the nation’s first 5G-enabled stadium experience. Samsung remains committed to investing in 5G advancement and network development across the US.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Korea: SEC)